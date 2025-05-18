AfriForum Demands Answers After NPA Drops CweCwe Rape Case, Group Criticises Way Matter Was Handled
- AfriForum is demanding an explanation after the CweCwe rape case was officially closed
- The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) failed to prosecute anyone over a lack of evidence
- AfriForum also criticised the way the South African Police Service (SAPS) handled the case
GAUTENG – AfriForum is demanding an explanation from the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) over the CweCwe case.
The lobby group has demanded answers from the SAPS and NPA after the CweCwe rape case was dropped. The NPA announced that it would not prosecute anyone about the rape of the seven-year-old girl in Matatiele, Eastern Cape.
AfriForum criticises the way the case was handled
Following the NPA’s decision to drop the case due to insufficient evidence, AfriForum criticised the decision, as well as the way the case was handled.
CweCwe’s mother originally claimed that her daughter was raped on the premises of the Bergview Primary School on a specific day in October 2024.
That led to police naming the principal as a suspect, which led to public outrage and even protests across the country. The principal even approached AfriForum for assistance in clearing his name.
The organisation’s Barry Bateman has now criticised the way the case was handled, accusing police of being influenced by public pressure and social media.
"Police detectives should be guided by evidence, not public opinion, because it is the evidence that must persuade a court of law and bring justice to victims of crime, not the irrelevant utterances of anonymous social media detectives,” he stated.
Principal considered laying charges
His comments come after politicians and members of the public falsely accused him of being responsible for the rape. The principal even considered laying criminal charges and opening lawsuits against those who did so.
Police Minister Senzo Mchunu also wrote a letter to Gerrie Nel of AfriForum’s Private Prosecution Unit to apologise to the principal for implicating him as a possible suspect, which then led to further nationwide outrage.
What you need to know about the CweCwe case
- The uMkhonto weSizwe Party demanded justice for CweCwe if the police didn’t do anything.
- South Africans planned a national shutdown after conflicting information surfaced in the CweCwe case.
- AfriForum faced a lot of criticism for assisting the principal in clearing his name.
- AfriForum’s Gerrie Nel stated that the rape didn’t take place at the school as the mother claimed.
- The Bergview headmaster spoke about his experience since he was pegged as a suspect in Cwecwe's rape case.
NPA confirms it won’t prosecute anyone in CweCwe case
Briefly News reported that the NPA confirmed that it wouldn’t prosecute anyone in the Cwecwe case.
It came after the SAPS released a statement to say that there was insufficient evidence that the girl was raped.
South Africans were furious that the matter was closed, and no arrests or prosecutions would take place.
