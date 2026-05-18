GAUTENG— The Investigative Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) has not responded to allegations that attempted murder-accused businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala wants to strike a deal with the state in exchange for leniency in his corruption case involving the R360 million South African Police Service (SAPS) tender.

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Cat Matlala pleaded with the IDAC for leniency. Images: Emmanuel Croset/AFP and RUNSTUDIO

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According to The Star, IDAC spokesperson Henry Mamothame said that IDAC would not be commenting on the publication’s inquiry about the deal that Matlala allegedly approached the state with. Matlala has been in custody since 2025 after he was arrested for the attempted murder of influencer and actress Tebogo Thobejane. He was moved to Ebhongweni Correctional Centre, where he unsuccessfully applied to be removed after he was transported from Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Tshwane on 30 December 2025.

Cat Matlala’s alleged deal with IDAC

According to the Sunday Times, Matlala allegedly approached the IDAC with evidence against senior police officials and politicians involved in the irregular awarding of a R228 million tender. Matlala is reportedly using the information to obtain leniency in the corruption trial involving suspended National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola. An insider told the Sunday Times that Matlala’s deal is reportedly causing division in the criminal justice cluster, as some argue that an immunity deal must be off the table.

Matlala, Masemola, and other senior SAPS members were implicated in the controversial R360 million tender that SAPS awarded to Matlala’s Medicare24 in Tshwane in 2024. The tender was cancelled a year later. Masemola was suspended on 23 April 2026 after he was accused of not ensuring proper oversight in the awarding of the tender.

Source: Briefly News