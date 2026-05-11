Ngizwe Mchunu has visited his Mbumbulu home in Durban for the first time after it was allegedly burned down, with emotional images showing him visibly distressed

Social media pictures captured him wiping away tears as he assessed the extent of the damage to the property

Meanwhile, an old clip of Ngizwe blaming senior police officials over crime and tensions has resurfaced online, sparking renewed debate

Ngizwe Mchunu visits his burnt Mbumbulu home. Images: @Mziilikazi/X and @mrloveness/X

Source: Twitter

KWAZULU- NATAL —Controversial activist Ngizwe Mchunu has spoken out after his rural home in Mbumbulu, Durban, was allegedly set alight, with emotional pictures of him at the scene making rounds on social media.

Ngizwe visits the burnt home in Mbumbulu

Ngizwe arrived at his family home for the first time since the property was damaged by fire on Sunday, 10 May 2026. Images shared online showed the activist appearing emotional as he walked through the damaged property.

In several posts circulating online, Ngizwe could be seen wiping away tears while inspecting the burnt sections of the house. The extent of the damage left many social media users reacting with shock and sympathy.

Ngizwe said 3 people approached the house where his third wife and children live in. He said that after they had been told that he was not at home, the family noticed smoke emanating from one of the houses. He further said he did not have any enemies and has lived well with the neighbours since he moved here in 2014.

Old clip of Mkhwanazi 'attack' resurfaced

Following reports of the fire, another video clip of Ngizwe began trending online. In the clip, he appears to place some blame on KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi for allegedly failing to deal with crime and issues linked to illegal immigrants.

In the video, Ngizwe also criticised former Police Minister Bheki Cele and current Minister Senzo Mchunu.

“Just as I blamed Bheki Cele, I will do the same with you,” Ngizwe said in the circulating clip.

He further claimed that problems in Phoenix had long been ignored and accused authorities of failing to intervene despite tensions in the area.

"Indians are mistreating our fellow brothers and sisters, and it is only a matter of time before tensions spill over."

See clip of Ngizwe 'attacking' Mkhwanazi:

Social media reacts to Ngizwe’s comments on Mkhwanazi

@BennyMogwaneng said:

"This guy must understand that there is a constitution and law to be followed. Things can't be done his way just because he is angry. He should match the provincial commissioner every now and then, complain about foreigners until they act."

@iambongsi said:

"He's not coming for him; he is rather expressing his feelings."

@_Msindazwe_ said:

"He's not lying, but Mkhwanazi shows no mercy."

@NkanyisoNdlovu4 said:

"You guys are going around digging old videos and want to associate them with what happened yesterday."

@Lufuno498236 said:

"Why can't he go there himself? Oh, last time it was so nice for them."

Ngizwe Mchunu's son speaks about the house fire

Previously, Briefly News reported that Ngizwe's son shared his thoughts on his family home being burnt down. Speaking after the incident, Ngozwe's son, Sbani Mchunu, said the family was deeply traumatised by what happened. According to the son and other reports, everything that was in the two rondovels burned down. He further said he does not understand why this happened when all the marches and protests his father took part in were peaceful, with no violence or attacks reported

Source: Briefly News