It is believed that supporters of Ngizwe Mchunu have allegedly raised R30,000 to help raise money for his burned-down home

The former radio personality's rural home in Mbumbulu, Durban, was reportedly torched by three men on Sunday, 10 May 2026

A crowdfunding initiative on BackaBuddy failed after a few people pitched in to rebuild his rural home

Supporters have reportedly raised R30K towards Ngizwe Mchunu’s Mbumbulu home, which was allegedly torched. Image: NgizweOnline

Source: Facebook

Former radio personality Ngizwe Mchunu has received some support from people as they raised funds towards the rebuilding of his home in Mbumbulu, KwaZulu-Natal.

Briefly News reported that the activist's home was reportedly torched by three men on Sunday, 10 May 2026, who came looking for him.

People help raise R30K for Ngizwe

Shortly after videos of the burnt-down home went viral, a fundraiser on BackaBuddy reportedly had a target of R100,000. However, at the time, less than R500 was raised, showing the lack of online support he had.

Now, a screenshot was shared from a Capitec Bank account, which shows that the sum of R30,000 was raised for Mchunu.

According to Inqubeko News Channel, the funds come from his supporters in the Eastern Cape. There were also pictures at the homestead, where there are people from the uMkhonto we Sizwe political party came to show their support.

"People are still visiting Ngizwe Mchunu’s burnt home to show support and sympathise with him following the fire. On the other side, people from the Eastern Cape have managed to raise donations amounting to over R30 000 to assist Ngizwe with rebuilding his home."

Ngizwe denies claims he torched his own home

Reacting to the news, Ngizwe expressed shock over the house burning down. He strongly denied claims that he burned his own home for attention.

“Like everyone else, I was deeply shocked, even though I have grown not to be,” he said. “My children didn't go to school; their class assignments were burned down, and other learning materials. But now, people are saying I burned down the house because I want attention,” he added.

"No matter how drunk one can get, you wouldn’t sleep and wake up and choose to burn your own house down,” he stated.

Ngizwe Mchunu said he did not torch his house. Image: NgizweOnline

Source: Twitter

Mzansi reacts to crowdfunding initiative

Below are some of the reactions under the X post:

@Pretty1_Vezi said:

"So kahle kahle, burning Ngizwe’s house didn’t serve as a scare tactic… instead, it ignited the fire."

@BLA_OB reacted:

"They'll burn it again, he's still doing the same thing that made them burn it in the first place, rebuilding is futile."

@Mzingisi12425 shared:

"Thanks, people of the Eastern cape to put your hands into this damage witches bazojala. We are one here in South Africa, foreigners are busy laughing here."

Ngizwe in hot water

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ngizwe Mchunu has once again found himself in a tense situation after his discriminatory remarks against the Indian community landed him in hot water.

The outspoken social commentator was exposed by the South African Hindu Dharma Sabha (SAHDS), which lodged a complaint for his "rabid racist rant" during a podcast discussion.

Source: Briefly News