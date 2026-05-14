A woman went viral after praising the cleanliness of a South African shopping centre’s public toilet

She said clean public bathrooms reflect dignity and basic standards people deserve everywhere

The video sparked discussions online about sanitation, hygiene and public infrastructure standards

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A woman’s video praising a South African public toilet has sparked conversation online after she highlighted something many people often take for granted. Her comments about cleanliness and accessibility resonated with many viewers.

The picture on the left showed Louan Perez posing in her home. @louanperezcasanovas

Source: TikTok

A woman has gone viral after proudly showing off what she described as an impressive public toilet facility at an un undisclosed South African shopping centre. Using her account @louanperezcasanovas, she posted the video on 13 May 2026, praising the cleanliness and standard of a public toilet at a South African shopping centre. She said such facilities represent basic dignity for ordinary people.

The woman pointed out that the toilets were clean, properly stocked and maintained at a high standard, and are to cater for all. She also noted that visitors did not need to purchase toilet paper separately, something she suggested is not always guaranteed in some parts of the world.

Public toilet standards often become an important talking point globally because access to clean sanitation facilities is closely linked to public health, hygiene and safety. Shopping centres and public facilities that maintain high cleanliness standards are generally viewed positively by both locals and tourists.

Mall bathroom upgrades shape South African shopping experience

South Africa’s larger shopping malls and commercial centres have increasingly invested in improved customer facilities over the years, including upgraded bathrooms, baby-changing stations, disability-friendly access and enhanced cleaning schedules. For many visitors, clean bathrooms can significantly shape their overall shopping experience.

The viral video by user @louanperezcasanovas sparked broader discussions online about how small everyday comforts can leave lasting impressions on visitors and locals alike. Many people agreed that clean public toilets are often underrated despite being an essential part of modern public infrastructure.

The picture on the left showed the hand dryers in the toilets of a shopping centre. @louanperezcasanovas

Source: TikTok

Watch the TikTok clip she posted below:

Mzansi applauded SA shopping centres

K🇿🇦 said:

"I love this country."

Tshanduko Ligege joked:

"Imagine you're inside a cubicle doing number 2, and you hear a voice doing content. 😂"

nnn wrote:

"That is very true, all African countries must copy from us as South Africans. 🥰🥰"

April wrote:

"Big up to people like this. God is watching. 👌👌"

Insola said:

"Very true!"

Insaba Cap joked:

"It's the ‘my dear’ for me. 🤣☺️"

Golden Girl. replied:

"No star."

3 Other Briefly News stories about toilet moments

A Cape Town man who worked at a packaging company for 13 years was fired after security found a toilet roll in his bag, leaving South Africans furious.

A video showing a snake near a pit toilet sparked fear as viewers imagine encountering it in such a vulnerable moment, with many thinking of the worst that could've gone wrong.

A South African woman who travelled to the Middle East showed people some of the differences from Mzansi, leaving Mzansi feeling curious and impressed.

Source: Briefly News