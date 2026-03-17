A video showing a snake near a pit toilet sparks fear as viewers imagine encountering it in such a vulnerable moment

The location of the sighting makes it even more unsettling, especially for those who rely on outdoor toilets daily

Reactions pour in as people share their fears and experiences, highlighting how common yet frightening such encounters can be

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A short clip from Limpopo has left many people uneasy, especially those familiar with life in rural areas. What was seen in a space people use every day quickly turned into something straight out of a nightmare.

The picture showed a black snake basking in the sun. Image: wirestock

Source: UGC

A video from Limpopo has left many people shaken after showing what appeared to be a black mamba emerging from a pit toilet. The clip, shared by @zvousheconstruction, was filmed in Burgerregt and shows the snake near the top of a pit toilet structure.

For those familiar with rural living, it hit close to home in a way that’s hard to ignore. While the exact size and movement already made it terrifying, the mention of it being a black mamba made it even worse, given how dangerous the species is known to be.

Unexpected encounter leaves viewers shaken

What really got people talking was the reality of using pit toilets, especially in many parts of Limpopo and other rural areas. For a lot of households, this is normal daily life. So the idea of encountering a snake in that space, especially at night, genuinely frightened viewers.

Social media users imagined worst-case scenarios, with some saying they would never recover from such an experience. Others shared similar stories, proving that this isn’t as rare as people might think. The video by user @zvousheconstruction quickly turned into a lesson to check a pit toilet before going in.

The screenshot on the left captured a snake inside a pit toilet. @zvousheconstruction

Source: TikTok

Watch the TikTok video below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

The house executive wrote:

“Judge me because when I am in Limpopo, I use a bucket. 😳 I have a 20 litre, specially for that stuff.”

SlimK wrote:

“You can only identify it inside its mouth that it is a black mamba because inside it’s black.”

Guluba wrote:

“Me walking inside a room, looking at the ceiling, checking for snakes. 😂😂 Now I know I wasn’t acting mad.”

Precious Noni wrote:

“If they didn’t close that lid, they wouldn’t have seen it, because it would have gone back inside.”

Irene Kingdom Mwenitete wrote:

“Imagine I am sitting in my chair checking my bum. 😂🙌”

Puppyluv wrote:

“Black mamba is grey, that one looks black, it’s not a black mamba.”

K.GEE wrote:

“Imagine sitting, and the snake is hiding at the back, that’s why I always check before sitting.”

nthabilejerry wrote:

“That’s a kiss of death; no snake on earth has a strong spinal cord like a black mamba.”

Sphamandla sosibo 🇿🇦 wrote:

“That was the last time you saw me in that toilet. 😭😭”

Lerato Charity wrote:

“Imagine going in at night without thinking twice. 😩”

Mmaphehli Malatji wrote:

“Fast and furious snake, be careful when approaching, this one is not ordinary, very dangerous and deadly.”

Mogotladi wrote:

“Real black mamba snake, surely that is its home, it has been staying and growing there, the most dangerous reptile.”

Kagisho Molekoa wrote:

“The cameraman kept us panning. I don’t vote for the camera operator. 😂😅”

Boitymadisha wrote:

“The relationship between me and that toilet was gonna never going to be the same.”

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A snake expert explained that snakes can live in your home for years without you knowing they're there, leaving Mzansi terrified.

Source: Briefly News