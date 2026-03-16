“Hilarious and Scary at the Same Time”: Snake Busted Watching ‘Love Is Blind’ Drama on TV
- A seemingly ordinary evening turned unforgettable when a mysterious visitor appeared beside a man watching TV, leaving viewers curious and amused
- Social media users couldn’t stop talking about the unusual scene, with reactions ranging from shock to uncontrollable laughter
- The clip reminds us that even mundane moments can suddenly turn into something completely unexpected, sparking fascination and debate online
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A man settled in for a quiet evening of TV, expecting nothing more than a typical night on the couch. But what happened next caught him completely off guard.
A man settles down to catch up on the latest episode of the drama series Love is Blind, expecting a quiet night of TV. What he didn’t expect, however, was to share the couch with a very unusual audience member. As he looked to the side, he realized a big snake was chilling right next to him, head lifted, seemingly engrossed in the show just like him.
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The sight left him stunned, and it didn’t take long for viewers online to share his reaction. TikTok user @andregabone posted the clip on 14 March 2026, and it quickly went viral, with many people both laughing and feeling slightly spooked. The snake’s calm, almost curious demeanor added a surreal twist to an otherwise ordinary evening at home.
Unexpected visitor joins TV drama binge
Some viewers joked that the show must be extremely gripping if even snakes wanted to watch. Others expressed genuine shock, saying they would have screamed or run if they found a reptile that close to the TV. The mix of horror and humour had people commenting in droves, turning a simple living room moment into a viral sensation.
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The clip by user @andregabone showed netizens that life can be unexpectedly funny and strange at the same time. A mundane habit like watching TV suddenly became a source of entertainment for thousands, showing that sometimes reality can be more unpredictable than any drama series.
Watch the TikTok video below:
Here’s how Mzansi reacted
Zayedeen Bosman asked:
“Tell me how do you sleep at night. 😩😭”
Zozo Kay Jzprincess asked:
“Is it yours?”
Ms Bree said:
“Ohhhh there's my inlaw. 🙃”
MR-HOONIGAN wrote:
“What happens when you turn the TV off... If you don't post a video answering... Then I guess we got our answer. 😂😂”
cereal killer said:
“He watching one his family members’ wedding.”
René wrote:
“Very pretty.”
Sharonia wrote:
“The comments are the best. 😂😂”
Connie asked:
“I hope he had popcorn and snacks. What do you feed it anyway?”
3 Other Briefly News stories related to TV stars
- Reality TV star, Minnie Ntuli, issued a statement on Facebook following the criticism she received online after the TV drama.
- Reality TV star Sihle Dambuza has caused quite a stir online with his recent dance video taken at an event, sparking reactions on social media.
- Musa Mseleku's fifth wife and TV star, Samke Khwela, was rumoured to be pregnant with the businessman's second child together.
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Source: Briefly News
Gloria Masia (Human interest editor) Gloria Masia is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over six years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za