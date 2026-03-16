A seemingly ordinary evening turned unforgettable when a mysterious visitor appeared beside a man watching TV, leaving viewers curious and amused

Social media users couldn’t stop talking about the unusual scene, with reactions ranging from shock to uncontrollable laughter

The clip reminds us that even mundane moments can suddenly turn into something completely unexpected, sparking fascination and debate online

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A man settled in for a quiet evening of TV, expecting nothing more than a typical night on the couch. But what happened next caught him completely off guard.

The picture on the left showed a man trying to lift his big snake. Image: @andregabone

Source: TikTok

A man settles down to catch up on the latest episode of the drama series Love is Blind, expecting a quiet night of TV. What he didn’t expect, however, was to share the couch with a very unusual audience member. As he looked to the side, he realized a big snake was chilling right next to him, head lifted, seemingly engrossed in the show just like him.

The sight left him stunned, and it didn’t take long for viewers online to share his reaction. TikTok user @andregabone posted the clip on 14 March 2026, and it quickly went viral, with many people both laughing and feeling slightly spooked. The snake’s calm, almost curious demeanor added a surreal twist to an otherwise ordinary evening at home.

Unexpected visitor joins TV drama binge

Some viewers joked that the show must be extremely gripping if even snakes wanted to watch. Others expressed genuine shock, saying they would have screamed or run if they found a reptile that close to the TV. The mix of horror and humour had people commenting in droves, turning a simple living room moment into a viral sensation.

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The clip by user @andregabone showed netizens that life can be unexpectedly funny and strange at the same time. A mundane habit like watching TV suddenly became a source of entertainment for thousands, showing that sometimes reality can be more unpredictable than any drama series.

The screenshot on the left showed the TV drama playing. Image: @andregabone

Source: TikTok

Watch the TikTok video below:

Here’s how Mzansi reacted

Zayedeen Bosman asked:

“Tell me how do you sleep at night. 😩😭”

Zozo Kay Jzprincess asked:

“Is it yours?”

Ms Bree said:

“Ohhhh there's my inlaw. 🙃”

MR-HOONIGAN wrote:

“What happens when you turn the TV off... If you don't post a video answering... Then I guess we got our answer. 😂😂”

cereal killer said:

“He watching one his family members’ wedding.”

René wrote:

“Very pretty.”

Sharonia wrote:

“The comments are the best. 😂😂”

Connie asked:

“I hope he had popcorn and snacks. What do you feed it anyway?”

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Source: Briefly News