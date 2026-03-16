A street sweeper opens up about surviving on a weekly income that barely covers his basic needs, revealing the quiet reality many workers face

When he is asked what he would like, his humble request catches the philanthropist off guard and shifts the tone of the interaction

What follows next leaves the man overwhelmed and emotional, turning a casual street conversation into a powerful moment

Sometimes the smallest request reveals the biggest struggle. An everyday conversation between a street sweeper and a well-known philanthropist unfolded into a moment that left many viewers emotional.

The picture on the left captured a street sweepers reaction after receiving a large tip. Image: @biphakathi1

Source: TikTok

A simple act of kindness turned into a moment many people online will not forget. South African philanthropist BI Phakathi recently shared a touching video on 15 March 2026 showing a conversation with a street sweeper. The man opened up about his difficult financial situation. The man explained that he earns about R500 a week, which works out to roughly R70 a day and about R2,000 a month. The problem, however, is that his monthly groceries alone cost around R4,000, leaving him constantly struggling to keep up.

When BI asked him what he could do to help, the man humbly asked for something small, saying maybe he could buy him a cold drink. BI gladly bought him the drink, but that was only the beginning. Moments later, he surprised the street sweeper by handing him R2,000 in cash, followed by several additional R100 banknotes. The exact amount was not confirmed, but the reaction said everything. The man became emotional and looked completely overwhelmed by the generosity.

Kind gesture left struggling worker emotional

The video’s caption read that the man almost had a heart attack, highlighting just how unexpected the moment was. For someone living on such a tight budget, the tip likely meant relief for more than just a few days. Acts of kindness like this are part of what made user @biphakathi well known online. His videos often show him interacting with ordinary people, especially those going through tough times.

Whether it is helping someone buy groceries or offering a small financial boost, many viewers say BI Phakathis's content reminds them how powerful compassion can be. Mzansi viewers were deeply moved by the moment. Many praised the street sweeper for his humility, and how he always helps those in need.

The screenshot on the left showed the moment a street sweeper revealing his weekly salary. Image: @biphakathi1

Source: TikTok

Watch the TikTok video below:

Here’s how Mzansi reacted

Mfundo Nkosi wrote:

“All he wanted was a soft drink, not money.”

Oneputt wrote:

“The appreciation is that he is doing what he can to earn any kind of living.”

Felli fell wrote:

“Such pure emotion. That man really felt it. God has a special place for you.”

Princess Jasmine wrote:

“I want to be rich so I can do this for single moms and struggling families.”

Boymom249 wrote:

“Really, why should he not record it? He can help more people by getting sponsorship. The world needs to see more of this. This kind of help is pure, and there is no humiliation. Your background does not matter. No good deed goes unseen.”

K4YV33-A Alpha wrote:

“Every time I see your videos, I know I will end up in tears.”

Mo town wrote:

“What I love is that BI Phakathi blesses people, and we don’t even know what he looks like. I’m Indian, and God bless you.”

Qboy wrote:

“R500 a week is a lot for someone who gets R150 a week.”

Exodus wrote:

“Here I am buying groceries for three people with R2000 a month.”

Raphutsi_Paul_Rapoo wrote:

“You could sense the weight lift off his shoulders and see a heart filled with genuine gratitude.”

Theresia Classen wrote:

“Here you go again, another blessing to someone in need. Thank you sir. It’s wonderful to see someone who cares. Blessings to you.”

Savihno Pes asked:

“Can you buy me soccer boots, even if they are old?”

3 Other Briefly News stories about B.I Phakathi

A popular philanthropist highlighted the harsh realities faced by the vulnerable after conducting a social experiment on the streets.

A simple street interaction turned into a life-changing moment as Phakathi uplifted a struggling grandmother carrying a child on her back.

Well-known philanthropist BI Phakathi warmed people's hearts on social media when he donated a wheelchair to a disabled man.

Source: Briefly News