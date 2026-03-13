A father planned a heartfelt surprise that left his young son overwhelmed with excitement, turning an ordinary day into a moment the little boy will likely remember for years to come

The emotional moment highlighted the joy of experiencing life’s milestones together, showing how simple gestures between parents and children can carry deep meaning

Many viewers praised the father for creating such a meaningful memory, saying the touching moment reminded them how powerful and thoughtful parenting can be

A simple surprise turned into a moment a young boy will likely never forget. His father’s thoughtful gesture captured the excitement of experiencing something completely new for the first time.

The picture on the left showed Ben Bothma sitting in his home studio. Image: @benbothma

Source: TikTok

A father touched social media users after surprising his young son with his very first aeroplane trip. The heartwarming video was shared by TikTok user @benbothma on 7 March 2026 and captured the emotional moment the boy realised they were about to fly.

The father had initially taken his son to the airport without revealing the real plan. Moments later, he surprised the child by explaining that they were heading on a weekend trip to the sea. The father explained that his son had never flown before and had last seen the ocean when he was only two years old. When the boy realised what was happening, his excitement quickly turned emotional. The pair shared a heartfelt hug before the trip began.

Father’s surprise creates unforgettable moment

In another clip shared online, the father, user @benbothma, also took his son to visit the cockpit before departure, allowing him to meet the pilots. The experience made the young boy even more excited about the journey ahead.

Viewers praised the father for creating such a memorable moment, with many saying the video captured the pure joy of a child experiencing something new. The surprise trip ultimately became a touching reminder of how meaningful simple adventures can be when shared with loved ones.

Father and son shared an emotional moment during a surprise trip to the airport. Image: @benbothma

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below

Here’s what Mzansi said

Alaecha wrote:

“My pa werk altyd maar daar is nooit geld nie en nie tyd om saam sy family te wees nie, jy is ’n goeie pa vir dit. Ek sal wat gee vir my pa om so iets te doen. Translation: My dad always works, but there is never enough money and no time to spend with his family. You are a good dad for doing this. I would give anything for my dad to do something like this.”

Aj wrote:

“Awesome pa. Dit is die lekkerste gevoel om jou seun te verras en hom so excited te sien. Geniet elke oomblik. Translation: Awesome dad. It’s the best feeling to surprise your son and see him so excited. Enjoy every moment.”

Bruce wrote:

“Wow, jy maak jou seun se dag. Die opgewondenheid is net iets anders, met trane. Bederf hom. Translation: Wow, you are making your son’s day. The excitement is something else, with tears. Spoil him.”

Dean wrote:

“Wow, the excitement.”

Amoré Beket wrote:

“Ag julle, dis so mooi. Mag hierdie seun geseën word met nog baie see vakansies. Translation: Oh, you guys, this is so beautiful. May this boy be blessed with many more sea holidays.”

Lee-Mor wrote:

“Pappa jy is ’n vokken yster. I’m crying. Translation: Dad, you are a real legend. I’m crying.”

Antoinette wrote:

“Aaaw oulik, daai gesiggie spreek boekdele. Translation: Aww, cute, that little face says it all.”

Aletgeloof Hoop en Liefde wrote:

“Ai Ben, jy het hom so verras, hy is so opgewonde. Ben, geniet julle naweek. Translation: “Oh Ben, you surprised him so much, he is so excited. Ben, enjoy your weekend.”

Sandi_cheiks wrote:

“Ek bly nou al meer as 15 jaar in Durban en ons vergeet gereeld hoe bevoorreg ons is om hier te bly. Party keer is ’n video soos die goud werd om jou net te herinner hoe bevoorreg ons is. Translation: “I have lived in Durban for more than 15 years, and we often forget how privileged we are to live here. Sometimes a video like this is worth gold to remind you how privileged we are.”

Cindy Jv Vuuren wrote:

“Dis vir my vreeslik kosbaar, hierdie het my hart so gelukkig gemaak. Translation: This is incredibly precious to me, it made my heart so happy.”

Cindy wrote:

“Dis awesome. Hoop hy het dit geniet. My dogter het Desember ook die see en haar eerste vlug beleef, dit was ’n belewenis vir haar. Translation: This is awesome. I hope he enjoyed it. My daughter also experienced the sea and her first flight in December; it was an experience for her.”

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A TikTok video went viral, showing a teacher’s emotional reaction as students handed her chocolates, and she was overwhelmed with surprise and gratitude.

Source: Briefly News