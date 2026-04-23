A viral video showed a man attempting the RocoMamas hot wings challenge, but things quickly took a turn as he struggled to handle the extreme spice level

The clip captured his intense reaction, including gasping for relief, drinking milk, and rushing away to recover, highlighting just how difficult the challenge can be

Social media users reacted with a mix of humour and concern, with some laughing at the moment, while others warned about the risks of participating in extreme food challenges

A spicy food challenge turned sour when a man realised he bit more than he could chew. While he won the challenge, the man suffered the aftereffects of the RocoMamas hot wings challenge.

The visual on the left showed Rori and his friend signing the waver forms. Image: @r.0rri

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video showing a man taking on the RocoMamas hot wings challenge has gone viral, not for completing it, but for the intense reaction that followed. Posted on 22 April 2026, the clip captured the moment things quickly spiralled, with the participant visibly struggling to handle the extreme heat.

The man can be seen gasping for relief, drinking milk, and even rushing off to the bathroom to rinse his face. He even became teary-eyed as the spice level became overwhelming. His caption summed it up best, joking that the challenge almost took him out. Rori confidently signed the waiver form together with his friend before completing the challenge, highlighting how spicy the wings are.

The challenge has seen a lot of people joining in and sharing their moments before and after. While some managed to complete the challenge, it was the moments that followed which made the challenge an even bigger deal than it already is.

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Spicy food challenge pushes limits online

User Rori's viral moment shines a spotlight on the RocoMamas Fire Wings Challenge, a popular in-store event that dares participants to eat 10 intensely spicy wings, along with sides, within just 10 minutes. While the reward includes a free meal and bragging rights, the difficulty level is no joke.

Participants are typically required to sign indemnity forms due to the heat, and gloves are often provided to handle the wings. The challenge has become a social media trend, with many documenting their attempts, whether successful or not. As this latest video shows, not everyone walks away victorious. While some viewers laughed at the dramatic reaction, others warned about the potential risks of pushing one’s limits with extremely spicy food.

The screenshot on the right showed Rori teary-eyed in the bathroom after the wings challenge. Image: @r.0rri

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s how netizens reacted

Mthabisi Ndlovu asked:

“What did you expect?”

Phillimon wrote:

“This challenge is hell. 😭”

Mogau Phasha asked:

“After mo opatela R200? 😭😭”

Lisa laughed:

“Bathong Rorisang. 😂”

Jess Leec wrote:

“Bring me milk.”

X commented:

“I’m just here to tell you there was no need to put yourself through that. 😭”

45 asked:

“Did you win at least? 😂😂😂”

ADOLPH WOLF joked:

“The manager is watching you sign the form. 🤣🤣”

3 Other Briefly News stories about RocoMamas challenge

A woman’s reaction after attempting a RocoMamas hot wings challenge left viewers shocked and sparked conversations about health risks.

A South African TikToker walked into RocoMamas with bold claims about his natural chilli tolerance, which the wings quickly shut down.

Rocomamas has been changing on social media because of their spicy wing challenge, and one man showed how it’s done.

Source: Briefly News