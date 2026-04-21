Rocomamas has been changing on social media because of their spicy wing challenge

A young lady posted a video of her father trying the challenge, as someone who is used to spicy food

People were in stitches after seeing how the woman's dad performed in the infamous Rocomamas spicy challenge

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In a video on TikTok, a man was ready to take on the Rocomamas by seeing a challenge. The man in the video amassed viral attention because of how he approached the food competition.

A man took on the Rocomamas' spicy wing challenge with no problem. Image: @the_entries

Source: TikTok

The video of the man from Durban competing in the food-eating challenge was shared on 18 March 2026. Briefly News reported on past contestants who were unable to handle the heat.

In a video on TikTok by @taytum_teyana_dad_mum told people that she took her dad to try the Rocomamas challenge. She implied that her father was used to extremely spicy food, but knew it would be serious when they were handed gloves. The Rocomamas challenge requires contestants to finish extremely spicy wing chips and a glass of Sprite within 10 minutes. The woman's father was able to polish the spicy wings within 2 minutes. He then tackled the chips and the drink with ease. Watch the video below:

SA applauds Durbanite's spice tolerance

Many people thought that the video of the man finishing the rocomamas challenge was funny. Online users appreciated the man's strength to finish the challenge without a problem. Viewers felt that people from Durban would nail the challenge as the region's cuisine has Indian influences. Read the comments below:

Rocomamas uses scotch peppers for the spicy wings challenge. Image: Lars H Knudsen

Source: UGC

LuDoMa joked about the man's love for spice:

"Roccomama’s Durban must order more wings. They will be feeding a lot of people for the duration of the contest."

Mahir also had a lot of faith in Durban:

"Roccomomas in Durban is going to run a loss😅😂"

Oarabile_45 joked about his love for spice:

"Home ground advantage is unfair 😂"

Puseletso commented:

"Shouldn’t they pay him the R200 since he finished before 10minutes 😅"

MtukuluWaGogo🕯 joked:

"He made the chillies for RocoMamas😳"

Pammy 😊 was amused by the man:

"[Sticker] yoh 😭😂. not him struggling with the chips instead, and having chillies as dessert 😭"

princedutumah wrote:

"Are we really going to ignore the fact that he only touches the sprite after he has cleaned up the wings😅"

user3683629079269 added:

"This is definitely a piece of cake for him, hope he is good😂"

MikeTyson7764 said:

"Game over 😂😂😂 you lost Rocomama 😂"

nazranabaghdadi4 slammed the price for winning:

"For a hat nehhhhh ..... 10 wings became R200 😳😱 what are they doing ...money making challenge."

Other Briefly News stories about food

People were divided after watching a man who was representing South Africa in a speed-eating challenge, and things took a turn.

Online users were in stitches after watching a woman who decided to steal a piece of braai meat right off the braai.

People were amazed by a woman who ate a whole Woolworths cake in one sitting, and people were divided.

Source: Briefly News