Registered dietitian Azi on TikTok shared three common weight loss mistakes slowing down clients’ results, sparking a debate

The list includes not drinking enough water, overusing olive oil, and overconsuming high-calorie healthy foods

The online community admitted to falling for the olive oil hype, with others admitting to having struggles with drinking plain water

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A local nutritionist shared some of the reasons why some people struggle with weight loss. Image: @dietitianazi

Source: TikTok

A registered dietician broke down in three points exactly why some common fitness routines might not be yielding results on 27 May 2026. In a video posted by TikTok user @dietitianazi, the nutrition expert detailed the widespread weight loss mistakes she frequently observes among her clients.

The first major mistake, she explained, is not drinking enough water. She explained that when the body goes through fat oxidation, the process of burning stored fat, the broken-down leftovers need a mechanism to leave the system, which happens through hydration. Her second warning focused on the overuse of olive oil, noting that while it is a beneficial source of nutrients, it remains energy-dense.

Common weight loss mistakes that derail goals

Lastly, the dietitian called out the trap of selecting the ‘healthified’ version of everyday meals. She reminded viewers that a product being marketed as a healthy alternative does not automatically make it low in calories. TikTok user @dietitianazi emphasised that portion control remains important even when practising the sustainable 80/20 lifestyle approach.

Briefly News reached out to the dietician for a comment. At the time of publication, she had not responded.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi debates the dietitian's points

The informative post captured the attention of health-conscious South Africans, opening up a relatable discussion in the comments section. A portion of social media users admitted they were guilty of the first mistake, confessing that their water intake was very low. Some blamed their lack of hydration on the bland, unappealing taste of plain water, with several users wishing it had more flavour to make it easier to swallow. Others expressed shock and a bit of betrayal over the olive oil revelation. They admitted they felt scammed by mainstream health trends, having believed that because olive oil is labelled a healthy fat, it could be generously drizzled over any meal without consequence.

Locals were shocked to hear that olive oil overuse is also another problem. Image: Ketut Subayinto

Source: UGC

User @teekay_g shared:

"😭 I really need to up my water intake. It’s an actual problem."

User @Thembi Mabena commented:

"My biggest challenge is drinking water, yoh, mabi (doesn't taste nice)."

User @kgali added:

"Yoh, olive oil is a scam for me😩."

User @ the mixed-priincess asked:

"Who sent you?"

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Source: Briefly News