A woman shares her inspiring weight loss transformation, showing a remarkable before-and-after video of herself

Her weight loss journey, complemented by an eating plan consisting of healthy meals which she shared in a video on TikTok

Social media users flooded the comment section showering her with compliments and inspiring to to start their weight loss journies

A woman combined exercise and a good eating plan and lost over 30 kilos. Image: @vifitnezz

Source: TikTok

Many people dream of losing weight and improving their health, but the journey can be tough without the right guidance and discipline. While some may think a weight loss journey requires drastic measures like blending meals or extreme diets, one woman's transformation proves that dedication and the right food choices can make a world of difference.

A TikTok user @vifitnezz shared a remarkable weight loss transformation, inspiring countless others to embark on their fitness journeys.

The weight loss journey and eating plan

The video opens with a before shot, where @vifitnezzstands in a sports bra and track pants, visibly showing the weight she carried before her transformation. Then, the video cuts to the after, showcasing her slim figure. She credits her transformation to the gym, healthy, wholesome meals and consistent efforts.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Her eating plan, includes baked potatoes, eggs with mashed avocado and mango for breakfast, Greek yoghurt with sesame seeds and nuts as a snack, fish veggie pasta for lunch, and a dinner of a whole cucumber and groundnuts, highlighting her commitment to feeding her body while enjoying favourable foods.

Watch the TikTok video below:

The woman motivates netizens to start their fitness journeys

Social media users were quick to praise her transformation and were inspired by her commitment. Many followers asked how long it took her to achieve her slim figure, while others expressed their admiration, hoping to follow in her footsteps.

Some shared that they planned to begin their fitness journey after seeing the video, motivated by her dedication and realistic approach to healthy eating

A woman was praised for working hard to shed weight. Image: @vifitnezz

Source: TikTok

User @Chidimma Ozoude shared:

"People asking about how long. It takes up to 6-8 months to achieve this. Being consistent is the key."

User @Snakho added:

"How long did it take to reach this point and did you exercise if plz share your workouts🙏."

User @Bella said:

"You even look younger. Well done🤗."

User @unick_creations commented:

"👏 Well done, sometimes it should not just be what you ate but also how long u stayed consistent because a lot of people will eat this way for a week & when dey don’t see results dey back down."

User @Mimi_honey🤎 added:

"Consistency is just key♥️😍... Unfortunately, my house is just full of carbs. No matter how hard I try, carbs are always more than proteins."

User @112to80_therealstory said:

"Wow inspired as I just started my journey 👍."

3 Briefly News weight loss articles

A woman flaunted her weight loss transformation, sharing her before-and-after and adding that she achieved it through calorie deficit and exercise.

A young lady credited her weight loss to intermittent fasting, inspiring many social media users to give it a try.

A local babe showed off her toned body and shared a video compilation of herself exercising on the mini stepper machine, impressing many social media users.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News