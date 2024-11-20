A lady showed off her compelling weight loss journey with her internet besties on TikTok to celebrate her achievement

Nomsa went from wearing a size 46 to looking snatched in size 38 in just four months

Social media users were hungry for the lady's secret ingredient to shedding unwanted fat

December is 11 days, and some people have already achieved their summer bodies by working out.

Mzansi applauded a lady's impressive weight loss journey. Image: @oritonda9

A woman on TikTok motivated her followers after she shared the now-viral clip of her progress on her weight loss journey.

Lady shares secret weight loss tips with SA

Mzansi often reminds each other that summer bodies are made in winter, yet many of them are only getting serious about gym memberships 11 days before the festive season. One lady refused to carry all of her weight over to 2025 and started her weight loss journey four months ago.

Nomsa started off with a calorie deficit, where she cut down on food high in carbs. Her next move was intermittent fasting, where she only eats in an eight-hour window which contributed highly to her snatched figure.

For exercise, the lady focused on cardio like walking, running, jogging and skipping rope:

"I don't do a lot. Just mix those three things, and you will get the best results."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady's effective weight loss plan

Social media users were amazed by the woman's results and commented:

@crush yaLefatse💋 opened up:

"I really wanna try this calorie deficit, but I don't really understand how it works cause I really tried doing it."

@_Amanda Buthelezi_ said:

"My problem is that I want to see results in two days. Well done, Nomsa."

@Adeline❤️ commented:

"I am saving this video to motivate myself to go from 38 to 34."

@YT : Tshegofatso Makwakwaa left a cute message:

"You look amazing. Congratulations on your weight loss achievement. Continue being disciplined! This is the motivation for me."

