A woman on TikTok got transparent with her followers about her troubles and struggles after losing her job

The lady filmed her car and other belongings being repossessed and shared an emotional message in the caption

Social media users tried their best to comfort her broken heart during the challenging period

The South African unemployment rate is one of the highest in the world, at 32.1% in the third quarter of 2024.

A woman shared the heartbreaking news of losing her job while her car was being repossessed in her driveway.

SA consoles lady after losing job

A lady on TikTok watched as her materialistic goods were moved out of her home and repossessed after losing her job. The woman watched as her car was towed from her driveway because she could no longer afford it.

Many South Africans have spoken out about the struggles of being unemployed. Many have tried applying, but they either get rejected or never hear back from recruiters.

The lady captioned her footage:

"After losing a job, and now they are taking everything one by one."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady's car being repossessed

Social media users tried their best to console the broken lady:

@Nellz said:

"l also lost my job yesterday. I haven't slept; I have been crying. I don't have any plans. I have three kids to feed and clothe. I'm a single mom; God has forsaken me."

@Mrs Hattas plug tipped the ladies off:

"If someone is faced with this, don't surrender your car, park at a different address, remove the battery until you are able to pay."

@Zavolo, Majola shared:

@I lost my job in 2020; then they repossessed my first car. I decided to drive a taxi so I could hand out CVs to my passengers. Finally, in June 2022 ABSA hired me as a Technician."

@Mahlatse:

"At least drove it, finish and klaar. Let them take it. When the time is right, you will come back bigger and better. No weapon formed against you is prospering."

@DjPapiChuloSA commented:

"I got Retrenched in 2019. In 2020, I got divorced and lost all four of my cars and my house. My wife was gone with the kids and went back home. I got a job in 2023. I'm back with two cars, a fiancé and a new house. Don't forget to Pray."

