Since the pandemic, the world has moved rapidly towards working remotely, independently, and digitally.

South Africans are still learning to adapt to the drastic changes while trying to find high-paying jobs.

Lady for plugs SA with high-income skills

A woman on TikTok was generous enough to share four high-income skills with Mzansi. Lulu Hughes' niche is about elevating others and plugging them with the best ways to change their lives.

In a now-viral TikTok video, Hughes advised South Africans to explore the digital world and acquire skills that will help them secure a decent job. The four skills are:

Copywriting

Copywriting is a piece written to persuade readers to take action or boost sales. This skill opens doors to careers such as ghostwriting, newsletters, being a part of a sales team and writing catchy phrases. Hughes promised SA:

"Those things you can learn within three months. People are actually making a lot of money just by being a copywriter."

AI

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the technology that allows robotics to respond humanly through problem-solving, innovative thinking, autonomy and decision-making. The lady shared that AI helped her write her first E-book:

"The information for that E-book was all on ChatGPT, and in two days, I could have that E-book."

Content creation

Hughes highlighted that content creators make a lot of money from the work that they do, and the best part is they get to film content from the comfort of their homes:

"There's so much money to be made from content creation. A lot of people are undermining the fact that people are content creators. Content creators make money in the comfort of their homes."

Automation

Automation is using technology and robotics to achieve outcomes with less human effort.

Hughes captioned her clip:

"Stupidly high-income skills to learn before the end of 2024."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to high-income skills on TikTok

Social media users were grateful for the plug and commented:

@Prim#PoweredbytheHolyGhost shared:

"You're God sent for sharing this information. God bless you."

@Osiame Lenyatsa thanked the lady:

"Dankie, my sister. AI is the number one technology all entrepreneurs need to learn right now. Artificial intelligence can make copyrighting, automation and content creation easier."

@Lebo gave thanks:

"We love you, sister, our own South African. Keep it up, love."

@Madudula ka Nomndayi commented:

"Girl, this is some truly incredible advice, thank you babes."

@Pee@23 loved the plug:

"Profound. Thank you for opening my eyes."

