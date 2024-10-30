A young learner had the online community rallying behind her after a video of her messing up her oral due to nerves made it to social media

The video was shared on TikTok, receiving a lot of love from Mansi peeps supporting the lady

Motivating and comforting messages were sent by social media users, clapping for the young lady's bravery

Samsung SA shared a video of a Grade 12 learner who stayed calm while making mistakes in her oral presentation. Image: @samsungsourhafrica

Anyone who has ever given an oral presentation can agree that it can be nerve-wracking before, during, or after it.

A young, nervous lady was captured in a video giving an oral speech. Samsung, the electronics and appliance company, shared the video on its SA official page under the user handle @samsungsouthafrica.

The speech that touched Mzansi

In the video, the learner stands before the panel as she delivers a speech about innovative ways to help save our planet by keeping it clean.

Samsung SA captioned their video post:

"This year, #SolveForTomorrow really called the children of the soil to pitch their innovations 🤎🌱💚! Moyaneng Secondary School's objective of their project is to clean the environment & transform organic waste into fertilisers!"

Watch the video below:

Mzansi peeps motivate the young lady

After viewing the video, many social media users rushed to the comment section to show love and support for the young lady. Many shared similar stories, commending her for her bravery and for not cracking under pressure.

User @Mpho related:

"Me everytime I have to stand in front of people and speak, this also happened in an interview 🥺 luckily I did get the job, although they didn't hear what I wanted to say."

User @🥰Sombheshane🥰 said:

"I am proud of her for pushing and not just keeping quiet, self-confidence."

User @ImAnOtakuBestie shared:

"She is stronger than most of us."

User @KhensaniBawa🎀 added:

"She’s nervous, and that’s normal, and it’s okay❤️."

User @keletsomaila commented:

"💃💃You go, girl! Stage fright is normal! Proud of my girlies🥰."

User @ayandanxasana said

"I wish I could give her a hug and tell her to be calm i know no matter how many times you may practice, but when nerves kick in ❤️."

