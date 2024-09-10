A girl in her last year of studies showed Mzansi what she looked like at the beginning of matric compared to what she looked like now

The girl appeared to be sad and not the happy person people saw at the beginning of the video

Social media users flooded the post's comment section with positivity, and some shared how they could relate

A girl showed how matric changed her. Images: @_liezel_b

The final year of studies can be demanding, pushing students to their academic and emotional limits. A Grade 12 learner showed a powerful comparison of herself from the start of the year to now, highlighting the challenges she's faced along the way.

A change in emotions

A matriculant named Liesl, who uses the handle @_liezel_b on TikTok, took to the social media platform to show the reality she faced being a student in her last year of studies.

The clip first showed a happy Liesl at the beginning of her matric year and then changed to the girl currently looking stressed.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi students relate to matriculant

Hundreds of social media users headed to the girl's comment section to share their experiences of their last year in school.

@mac_demarco_lover001 shared their story with the online community:

"I was in matric last year and decided not to care about school anymore. My life became 1 000 times better, and I still passed with no subject under 50% and one distinction."

@kagisano.za_ told Liesl:

"This was me in matric. Mind you, it was the year of COVID-19."

@tene.louw shared kind words in the comments:

"It gets better, angel. Keep working hard, and it’ll all be worth it."

@adi_.mads said to the young lady:

"My tears dried up, shem. Life went on, and I've got to continue showing up. So trust me, we'll make it."

@mux_kxx_n._.028 wrote in the comment section:

"You've got this, sister. You're almost done."

@gugu.le2 sent love to the students:

"My love goes out to all the matriculants who are instilled with anxiety and panic. You’re almost at the finish line."

Source: Briefly News