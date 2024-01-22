The 2024 school year is about to begin with many matriculants looking to enrol in the university of their choice, while some might have to repeat their exams

A woman posted an inspirational TikTok video sharing that she's entering her third year of university even though she repeated matric

Netizens admire her perseverance and some shared their stories of having to do the same to achieve their goals

A cute TikTokker shared a video as she entered her third year of university even though she repeated matric. Source: @summit_malati

Over the past week, South Africa has seen a plethora of impressive statistics regarding the matric results from 2023. Many matriculants are now preparing for their first year of university.

However, some did not receive the results needed to get the university degree that they wanted and might have to repeat their year or just a few exams to achieve their dreams.

A true inspiration

A woman posted a TikTok video that shared her story celebrating entering her third year of university even though she had to repeat matric.

Pride of Mzansi

The comment section of her video saw Mzansi coming forth to express pride in her belief in herself while sharing their own experiences and how they overcame this hurdle.

Mamphaki says:

"Got accepted for my honours because the world did end when I failed first year of my degree "

Khensi was proud:

"I've never been so proud of a stranger. I also want to repeat matric because I failed. I'm so motivated ❤️"

Jay was inspired:

"Hi stranger, I'm so proud of you!"

Nabeelah wished her well for the future:

"Amazing, all the very best!❤️"

Karabo wrote:

"I’m proud of you ❤️"

Tina admired her endurance:

"I can’t wait to participate in this trend in the next five years or so because right now I’m still facing trials and tribulations."

Saygo shared his experience:

"Do it!!! I repeated last year(2023), my lowest mark being 16% and highest 53%, excluding LO, now my lowest mark is 63% and my highest is an A, so you can do it!!"

