One young woman was incredibly excited about the results she obtained for her National Senior Certificate (NSC).

A happy young lady who obtained seven distinctions in matric.

Source: TikTok

The results for students who completed their matric exams were released this week, with Independent Examinations Board (IEB) and NSC marks publicised on 18 and 19 January respectively.

While some students were proud of their grades and the opportunities that would be presented to them, others were less than satisfied with their performances.

Young matriculant amped about marks

TikTok user, ‘Mari.x.p’ posted a clip where she reacted to her grades. In the first part of the clip, the perseverant woman showed how stressful her final exams were.

In the second part of the video, the student revealed that she had obtained a remarkable seven distinctions and wore a look of euphoria on her face as she held her matric results.

Here is the video of the elated young woman reacting to her Grade 12 journey:

High school teacher offers tips

Briefly News further reached out to lovely Emily Basson, a high school teacher based in Cape Town. Miss Basson shared how students who failed to obtain excellent results could improve their grades:

“In my view, if a student qualifies for a supplementary exam, they should enrol as soon as they can. If it’s more than one subject, split it up over more than one year.

“Also, they can enrol as a private candidate. If possible, they can arrange with subject teachers at school to attend certain lessons, and of course, arrange with the school to do exams throughout [the year], as part of their School Based Assessment marks.

"Lastly, they can also apply for a remark. They should ask for help from their school, if needed.”

Whether you passed matric with exceptional results or were unsuccessful for any reason, never give up! Your journey is not over. Resilience, determination, and hard work are key to success.

