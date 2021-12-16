Valkyrae's net worth, age, real name, boyfriend, height, stream, profiles

Valkyrae's net worth in 2021 continues to prove that real money lies in the new career that involves online streaming. Interestingly, how technology and social media have united to create financial markets for interested individuals is surreal. However, it takes a lot more than just passion to succeed in this career path.

Valkyrae's net worth is well over a million US dollars, and the majority of this financial muscle comes from her online endeavours as a game streamer on different platforms. She is also an activist for women liberation in the gaming industry while also being altar co-owner of an apparel and esports organisation.

Valkyrae profiles

Birth name: Rachell "Rae" Hofstetter

Rachell "Rae" Hofstetter Nickname : Valkyrae and Queen of YouTube

: Valkyrae and Queen of YouTube Date of birth: 8th of January, 1992

8th of January, 1992 Age : 29 years old (as of 2021)

: 29 years old (as of 2021) Profession : Online Game Streamer, YouTuber, activist, co-owner and businesswoman

: Online Game Streamer, YouTuber, activist, co-owner and businesswoman Famous for: Creating content in YouTube channels and Twitch

Creating content in YouTube channels and Twitch Birthplace/hometown: Washington DC, United States of America

Washington DC, United States of America Nationality : American

: American Current residence: United States of America

United States of America Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Ethnicity : Filipino-German

: Filipino-German Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Height : 5 feet and 4 inches

: 5 feet and 4 inches Weight : 48 Kilograms

: 48 Kilograms Bra size: 32A

32A Shoe size : 6.5 (US)

: 6.5 (US) Dress size: 2 (US)

2 (US) Body build : Slender

: Slender Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Hair colour : Black

: Black Marital status: Single

Single Previous dating: Michael "Sonii" Sherman

Michael "Sonii" Sherman Education : Community College

: Community College Degree : Associate in Arts

: Associate in Arts Instagram: @valkyrae

Background information

Valkyrae's real name at birth was Rachel "Rae" Hofstetter; she was born on the 8th of January, 1992, to Mr and Mrs Hofstetter in Washington DC, United States. So, what is Valkyrae's age? The game woman is 29 years old.

Not much is known about her upbringing, but her father passed away in 2017 from cancer complications. Rae also has a female sibling. The former Twitch streamer graduated from a community college with an associate in arts degree.

In terms of her ethnicity, people often want to ask questions like "what is Valkyrae mixed with?" Rae cleared the air on this and declared that she has mixed heritage because her father is German while her mother is Filipino.

Career

Rae worked multiple jobs after completing a tertiary education at the community college. Among the jobs was employment at GameStop. Below are some of her endeavours.

Twitch streaming

Valkyrae's Twitch career started in 2015, and soon enough, she had a massive following that meant ample streaming time. So far, she has over 3,800 streaming hours from her 945,000 followers.

YouTube streaming

Valkyrae's YouTube association began in 2020 to aim towards financial security and creative liberty. She signed a two-year contract with the YouTube team and has garnered over 3.6 million subscribers so far. In addition, she has two other YouTube channels where she streams other subjects that interest her.

Valkyrae's stream on YouTube has garnered close to 210 million total views. This stream volume will go up before the end of her contract on the 15th of January, 2022. A post on Valkyrae's Twitter on the 4th of December, 2021, suggested that she has about 198 hours of streams to honour on her contract.

Entrepreneurship

Rae had been part of the content creation team for apparel and esports company 100 Thieves. However, things got better in the early periods of April 2021 when she became a co-owner. This means that she is now eligible to get part of the organisation's equity.

She tried launching a skincare company, RFLCT, in October 2021. The brand was looking to help its target consumer fight off skin complications that may arise from being overly exposed to the light from their phone or laptop screens.

However, the idea did not get the chance to get off the ground as expert dermatologists have insisted that no scientifically proven skin diseases can be contracted from using a device for too long.

Acting

Rae might be more interested in game streaming, but she has had her shots in a movie and music videos. She was in music videos like DayWalker, Inferno and Build a Bitch and an anime cameo appearance in episode 17, season 3 of a series titled Mr Osomatsu.

Body measurements and appearance

Celebrity YouTuber Valkyrae's height is approximately 5 feet and 4 inches. She has a slender physique and a pair of dark brown eyes, and black hair.

Valkyrae's no makeup pictures surfaced on her social media pages during her streams, and the reactions have been typically varying depending on who is commenting on it.

Who was Valkyrae in a relationship with?

The Queen of YouTube ended a long term relationship with her boyfriend at the start of 2021. Valkyrae's boyfriend at the time was Michael "Sonii" Sherman.

Some fans thought Sonii was the one Rae referred to when she spoke about an abusive ex during one of her streams. She has since countered the claim by saying that she is still very much into Michael, but they separated because of priority differences.

Is Valkyrae a Sykkuno?

Whatever feud fans think exists between Valkyrae and Twitch streamer Sykkuno has been laid to rest. According to Sykkuno, the absence of Valkyrae in his streaming sessions for two days does not mean that they are not on talking terms.

Valkyrae's net worth

Valkyrae's career has taken several giant leaps, thanks to her willingness to take risks. As a result, she has an estimated net worth of $2 million. She makes most of these from her presence online.

Valkyrae's net worth might come across as the needed inspiration that you need to start a career in creating contents online. Keeping your audience glued to their screen with interesting subjects is vital, and it is little wonder that Rae thought about developing the now-defunct RFLCT brand.

