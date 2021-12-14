Who is Carolyn Chambers? Age, children, spouse, career, ethnicity, net worth

Carolyn Chambers is a black American woman who became famous after getting married to one of the most iconic figures in the National Football League and Major League Baseball history. The mother of two may be divorced, but her name pops up often since her children and her ex-husband are social media sensations.

Who is Carolyn Chambers? According to her Instagram bio, Carolyn Chambers is a real estate broker, author, notary signing agent, and a tax specialist with a masters degree in business administration. She also indicated in her bio that she attended one of the several historically black colleges and universities (HBCU) in the United States. Additionally, the former Mrs Sanders is thrilled to share that she is a follower of Christianity.

Background information

What is Carolyn Chambers' ethnicity? She is an African-American born in the United States of America on the 17th of April, although the actual year of birth is unknown. How old is Carolyn Chambers? Since her birth year is unknown, Carolyn Chambers' exact age is also unknown.

However, some sources have claimed that her birth year falls between 1971 and 1974. Chamber's Instagram post on the 19th of March, 2021, suggests that she is over 50 years old and fine.

The mother of two rarely shares backstories of her parents or siblings, and very little is known about her upbringing. Nevertheless, she was formally educated. Carolyn Chambers' FAU attendance led to further pursuit of a masters degree in business administration, which she uses in business developments.

Carolyn Chambers' career

Carolyne is a businesswoman and has made a career out of her formal education. She is a licensed stockbroker who also assists her clients in planning their finances.

The former Mrs Sanders is also a tax specialist and author. One of her published books is Sins, Secrets and Success. It discusses three friends, Candice, Toi, and Amber, as they journeyed through life's uncertainties and temptations.

Chambers is also a philanthropist; she started a non-profit organisation in Dallas, Texas, United States of America.

Who is Carolyn Chambers married to?

Carolyn has been married twice. She first married Deion Luwynn Sanders in 1989. So, what is there to know about Carolyn Chambers' spouse? Popularly nicknamed Neon Deon and Prime Time, Deion Sanders is an NFL Hall of Fame Cornerback, a two-times Super Bowl champion during a career spanning 14 years.

Besides, he is one of the only players to have been successful in two different sports as he went on to play baseball for teams like the Atlanta Braves and the New York Yankees. Neon was an outfielder with incredible speed. Nevertheless, he is now commonly known as an NFL analyst and leads Jackson States University from the sidelines.

The marriage between Deion Sanders and Carolyn Chambers lasted for about a decade; in 1998, they decided to go their separate ways due to unresolved issues. The union already produced two children, a boy and a girl.

So, who is Carolyn's current spouse? Unfortunately, it is unknown whether she is currently in any love relationship. Still, some sources reported that she married Erick Strickland, who used to play in the National Basketball League (NBA), after going through a divorce with Deion Sanders.

Only two of Carolyn Chambers' children are known to the public, and they are from her first marriage to Deion Sanders. The first child is Deion Ossacin Sanders Jr., while the second is Deiondra Sanders.

Like his father, Deion Sanders Jr represented Southern Methodist University in college football. His potentials were promising, but somehow, the younger Neon did not continue a career in football as his father did. Nowadays, he is the man in charge of the Well Off brand and finding a way to live a good life, even though football did not work for him.

Deiondra Sanders is more outgoing and currently enjoys a career as a reality star in front of the camera. However, she is also an entrepreneur who does not shy away from public affronts like her leaked nudes splattering all over social media.

Net worth

The former Mrs Sanders has made a success of her professional career as a real estate broker, tax specialist, financial planner and author. Carolyn Chambers' net worth is unconfirmed, but sources believe she can boast of assets to the tune of at least $1 million.

Not so much may be known about Carolyn Chambers' background, but her name still rings a bell in fans' ears, especially when issues relating to her ex-spouses are raised. Although she seems not to enjoy as many followers as her ex-celebrity spouses on social media, she still shares pictures of her children, friends, and personal convictions on her Instagram account.

