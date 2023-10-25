Who is Mario Lopez's spouse, Courtney Mazza? All about the model

Mario Lopez is a Mexican-American actor famously known for his role as A.C. Slater on Saved by the Bell. Aside from his unique talent, he made headlines with his controversial high-profile relationships with female celebrities. But then, the TV host has been held down and hitched to one woman for over ten years. Who is Mario Lopez's spouse, and is she a celebrity in her own right?

Mario Lopez and Courtney Mazza at the special screening of the HBO original documentary The Golden Boy at The GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta (modified by author)

Courtney Lopez is the woman who captivated the heart of the Access Hollywood host. Like her husband, she is a prominent actress and host known for her work in TV shows and movies like Pittsburgh. The couple have a happy and close-knit family. They work together and often share photos and videos of their life on social media.

Profile summary and bio of Mario Lopez's spouse

Full name Courtney Laine Mazza Gender Female Date of birth 13 October 1982 Age 41 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 152 Weight in kilograms 69 Body measurements in inches 34-26-34 Body measurements in centimetres 86-66-86 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Black Marital status Married Husband Mario Lopez Children 3 School Pittsburgh Creative and Performing Arts School University University of Arts, Philadelphia Profession Model, singer, dancer, radio host, actress Net worth $1.5 million Instagram handle @courtneym_lopez

Who is Mario's wife?

Courtney Laine Mazza is the wife of the Elena of Avalor voice-over actor. She is a model, dancer, singer, actress, TV host and radio host born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States. Her parents are Italian-American.

Courtney Mazza's age

She is 41 years old in 2023. Courtney Mazza was born on 13 October 1982 under the Libra zodiac sign.

She began her educational quest for acting at Pittsburgh Creative and Performing Arts School. After graduating there, she enrolled at the University of Arts, Philadelphia, and graduated in 2003.

Career

Courtney Mazza began modelling at the age of three years and also started acting and singing at a young age. At the age of six years, she was already part of the Pittsburgh Civic Lights, a local arts theatre. There, she participated in plays and featured in musical commercials and shows.

Mario Lopez at The HBO sports documentary, The Golden Boy, premiere at the Tribeca Festival in New York City. Photo: Slaven Vlasic

She became a member of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) at a young age. Later, she spent ten years as a Civic Light Opera Mini-Stars member. It was a children's performance organisation.

After she graduated from the university, Courtney worked for three months at the Broadway Revue at Caesar's Palace in Atlantic City, Las Vegas. In the search for more opportunities, she moved to New York City and bagged a role in the music video of Britney Spears titled Me Against The Music.

Since then, she has worked in several movies and TV shows, including the following:

The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia

A Chorus Line

Celebrity Game Face.

Moreover, in 2017, 2018, and 2021, she sang the National Anthem for the LA Dodgers. She has also received awards like the Alumni Award from Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera (CLO) in 2015 and the Gene Kelly Award for Best Actress.

Mario Lopez and wife, Courtney, have also produced and appeared in films and TV shows like Saved by the Bell reboot and Love & Salsa. They have a Lopez Family YouTube channel and co-host the iHeartRadio show On with Mario Lopez, where they discuss pop culture and entertainment news.

Who was Mario's first wife?

Ali Landry is Mario's first wife. She is a model, actress, and former beauty queen holding three titles: Miss Louisiana Teen USA 1990, Miss Louisiana USA 1996, and Miss USA 1996.

The former couple met in 1998 at the Miss Teen USA Pagent and married on 24 April 2004. Mario Lopez's ex-wife has also appeared in movies and TV shows like Felicity. After two weeks, on 12 May 2004, they divorced due to Mario's infidelity.

Courtney and Mario at The Golden Boy world premiere during the Tribeca Festival at Spring Studios in New York City. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

In 2006, she married Alejandro Gómez Monteverde, a film director.

Is Mario Lopez married, and does he have children?

He is married to Courtney Mazza, and they have children. But how did Courtney and Mario meet? The lovebirds met in 2008 while performing in the Broadway revival of A Chorus Line. After three years of dating, Mario Lopez married Courtney on 1 December 2012 in Punta Mita, Mexico.

Mario and Courtney Lopez aired their wedding ceremony on TLC in two episodes of their show Mario & Courtney's Wedding Fiesta.

How many biological children does Mario Lopez have?

The couple have three children. Their first daughter, Gia Francesca Lopez, was born in September 2010, and their second child and son, Dominic Lopez, was born in September 2013. Mario's third child, Santino Rafael Lopez, was born in July 2019.

Net worth

According to Popular Networth, Courtney has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million. She amassed this from her entertainment career. She also joins her husband in philanthropic duties and charity programs such as Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Mario Lopez's spouse is a hardworking and supportive wife making a name for herself outside her husband's fame. She has been with the actor for over a decade, and the couple are going strong.

