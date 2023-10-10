Who is Nastia Liukin's husband? All about the gymnast's relationships

Despite the high rate of divorce worldwide, no one wishes to fall out of love. But those who end up in this challenge have learned to gather themselves and move on. This was also the opinion of Nastia Liukin's husband-to-be, Matt Lombardi, after news of his estrangement from his fiancée made it to the media.

Nastia Liukin at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Release Party at The Guitar Hotel in Hollywood, Florida. Photo: Alberto Tamargo (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Nastia Liukin and her husband-to-be used to be the envy of couples in the sports industry. But there were signs that all might not be well in the relationship after they postponed their wedding date by almost a year before eventually calling it off. There continues to be confusion among the fans as to what led to the separation, though the former lovers have since moved on.

Nastia Liukin's profile and bio

Full name Anastasia Valerievna Liukina Nickname Nastia Gender Female Date of birth 30 October 1989 Age 34 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Moscow, Russian SFSR, Soviet Union (now Moscow, Russian Federation) Current residence Dallas, Texas, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5′3" Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 99 Weight in kilograms 45 Body measurements in inches 34-24-35 Body measurements in centimetres 87-61-89 Shoe size 7 (US) Dress size 4 (US) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Hazel Mother Anna Kotchneva Father Valeri Viktorovich Liukin Marital status Single School Spring Creek Academy College/University Southern Methodist University, New York University Profession Gymnast Net worth $3 million Social media fields Instagram, Twitter

Background information

The record-breaking Olympian was born on 30 October 1989. Nastia Liukin’s parents, Anna Kotchneva and Valeri Viktorovich Liukin, were astute gymnasts in their birth country. So, it was unsurprising that their daughter became a world-famous gymnast.

How old is Nastia Lukin?

Nastia Liukin's age is 34 as of 2023. She was born in Moscow, USSR.

Her parents emigrated to the United States of America before she celebrated her third birthday. They settled initially in New Orleans before establishing a new home in Texas.

Nastia attended Spring Creek Academy, where she completed her high school education. Then, she went to Southern Methodist University and later New York University, graduating with a sports management and psychology degree in 2016.

Nastia Liukin at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Penske Media

Source: Getty Images

Career

Anastasia debuted her junior national championships in 2002, though she had an awkward fall but secured a spot in the US National Team. The newcomer proved her worth by winning several national and international awards.

She got her first senior national call-up in the 2005 championships, where she earned gold medals on the bars and balance beam.

Nastia Liukin's medals also were with her at the World Championships and later in the Olympics. Despite later setbacks and a brief comeback attempt in 2012, her legacy as a gymnastics legend endured, leaving an indelible mark on the sport.

Nastia Liukin’s relationship

Nastia had a romantic relationship that everyone thought was headed for the wedding bells. However, things fell apart in the end, much to everyone's disappointment.

Nastia Liukin's boyfriend at the time was former hockey player turned businessman Matt Lombardi. The lovebirds were engaged in 2015 and announced that their wedding would take place in 2017. This was later moved forward by a year, the same year the relationship was called off.

She confessed in an interview that although she has since moved on to newer chapters in her life, the breakup with Matt had her feeling like a failure when it comes to holding a relationship had a great effect on her.

The gymnast overcame those trying times with the help of her friend Shawn Johnson. Nastia Liukin and Shawn Johnson were best friends in and outside of gymnastics until 2008, when they had a fallout.

Did Shawn Johnson and Nastia Liukin have a falling out?

The gymnasts grew apart after competing against each other in the 2008 Beijing Olympics. The picture that fans painted that they needed to be rivals drove them apart eventually. Narrating the experience during an interview, Johnson had this to say:

Right after the Olympics, the entire world like plotted us against one another. As soon as all-around hit, it was like Nastia or Shawn...We kind of felt like, well, they don’t want us to be friends. They won’t allow us to be friends.

Are Shawn Johnson and Nastia Liukin still friends?

They have remained close friends after an emotional link-up in 2022. They have also been spotted together at red-carpet events, including the 2023 ESPY Awards in Hollywood, California.

Shawn Johnson and Nastia Liukin posed with their medals from the Women's all-around Gymnastics event in the NBC Today Show Studio in Beijing, China. Photo: Kristian Dowling

Source: Getty Images

What is Nastia Liukin's weight?

Nastia Liukin's height is reportedly five feet and three inches. She allegedly weighs an average of 45 kilograms and has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Nastia Liukin's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the retired Olympian is worth about $3 million. She made her wealth from several business endeavours.

How does Nastia Liukin make money?

Nastia has a line of gymnastics equipment and a girls' wear line, Supergirl by Nastia. She is also a philanthropist and organiser of the Nastia Liukin Cup for Level 10 gymnasts. She funds her partnership with youth fitness programs through the Nastia Liukin Fund.

The tale of how Nastia Liukin's husband's dream fell apart is sad, as she confirmed. However, she has not let it stop her from enjoying other aspects of her life and is rumoured to be currently seeing someone.

READ ALSO: What is the ethnicity of Jesse Williams' parents? All about them

As published on Briefly, Jesse Williams is a 42-year-old American actor, voice-over actor, producer, and activist. Some of his notable movies and TV series credits include The Cabin in the Woods, The Butler, and Two Distant Strangers.

His dad holds an American nationality, while his mother has a Swedish-American nationality. Jesse's father, Reginald, is African-American, coupled with Seminole, originally from Georgia. As for his mother, Johanna, she is white and has Swedish-American ancestry.

Source: Briefly News