Jesse Williams is known for his role in the ABC network series Grey's Anatomy. The 2016 BET Humanitarian Award receiver has left many glued to their screen for his excellent acting and talent for years.

Jesse Williams is a 42-year-old American actor, voice-over actor, producer, and activist. Some of his notable movies and TV series credits include The Cabin in the Woods, The Butler, and Two Distant Strangers. He is renowned as a social and civil rights advocate.

Jesse Williams' profile summary and bio

Who are Jesse Williams' real parents?

The actor's parents are Johanna Chase and Reginald Williams. They gave birth to three boys, of which Jesse is the oldest.

Jesse Williams' mother is a professional potter and artist. She made ceramics and displayed her artwork in shops and galleries. At some point, after Jesse started high school, his mother became a teacher.

Initially, Jesse Williams' father was a factory worker before taking up a teaching job. He trained his boys in baseball and was also an activist, which motivated Jesse to connect to the social justice movement. In high school, he served as the president of black students.

Johanna Chase and Jesse Williams' mother divorced after giving birth to their third child for undisclosed reasons. Their year of divorce is not public knowledge. However, they join forces to cater to their children.

Nationality of Jesse Williams' parents

Jesse Williams' dad holds an American nationality, while his mother has a Swedish-American nationality. Jesse's father, Reginald, is African-American, coupled with Seminole, originally from Georgia. As for his mother, Johanna, she is white and has Swedish-American ancestry.

Who are Jesse Williams' siblings?

Jesse's younger brother, Coire, is an artist in landscaping, woodwork, dry stonework, building decks, furniture, and boats. He has a construction company, Lightwell Landscaping, and is also a firefighter.

The youngest child, Matt, is also into design and artistry. He graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Design from the Pratt Institute in 2010. His skill is mainly in Editorial and Advertising illustrations and animation.

Matt is an Adjunct Professor at the Maryland Institute College of Art (MICA). He shares pictures of his work and family on his Instagram account @mattw_illiams.

Does Jesse Williams have a family?

The Secret Headquarters actor married Aryn Drake-Lee in September 2012. Drake-Lee is a real estate broker, and their marriage has produced two children: Sadie, born in December 2013, and Maceo August Lion-Baldwin, born in October 2015.

However, the lovebirds were officially divorced in October 2020. Since then, Jesse has been romantically linked to Minka Kelly, Taylor Rooks, and Ciarra Pardo.

Jesse Williams' parents support their children. Despite their diverse racial backgrounds, they have cultivated love and a commitment to making a difference in their offspring. This commitment is evident in Jesse's activism for social and civil rights. They hold a significant role in their famous son's life and are acknowledged each time a discussion revolves around him.

