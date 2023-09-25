Marilyn Joan Wilson-Moore: Life story and facts of Shemar Moore's mother

Marilyn Joan Wilson-Moore was popularly known as Shemar Moore's mother. Although she had nothing to do with the entertainment industry, her only son is a household name in Hollywood and has appeared in several movies and television shows.

Shemar Moore and his mother, Marilyn, at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza. Photo: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic (modified by author)

Marilyn Joan Wilson-Moore has been described as a superwoman by her actor son, Shemar. She was a single mother who ensured that her child got the best life she could offer with her teaching job. She suffered multiple sclerosis for years before her eventual demise but was strong until the end.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Marilyn Joan Wilson-Moore Gender Female Date of birth 4 September 1943 Zodiac sign Virgo Age at death 8 February 2020 Place of birth Roxbury, Boston, Suffolk, Massachusetts, United States of America Residence at death California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Irish Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Mother Marie Falardeau Wilson Father Herbert Joseph Wilson Marital status at death Married Husband at death Franklin Sherrod Moore Children One Profession Teacher, business consultant

Background information

Marilyn Joan Wilson-Moore's age would have been 80 years old in 2023, but she died at 76 on 8 February 2020 in California, United States of America. She was born on 6 September 1943 in Roxbury, Boston, Suffolk, Massachusetts, United States.

Her parents were Herbert Joseph Wilson and Marie Falardeau Wilson. However, details of her upbringing are unavailable. She allegedly graduated from a tertiary institution with a degree in mathematics.

Career

Shemar was a teacher before pursuing a career as a business consultant. She worked with Hewlett-Packard's International business division at different times in her professional career.

Shemar Moore posed with his mother, Marilyn Wilson, at the premiere of Viva Pictures' The Bounce Back at TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jerritt Clark

Who was Marilyn Joan Wilson-Moore's partner?

Marilyn married Franklin Sherrod Moore in 1970. Franklin was a veteran in the army; he got abusive during their marriage.

So, who are Marilyn Joan Wilson-Moore's children? She gave birth to a son. However, four years into their marriage, she left her husband while retaining the custody of their child.

Who is Shemar Moore?

Shemar Moore is an American actor. He was born on 20 April 1970 to a father with African roots and a mother of Irish and French-Canadian descent. He was an intelligent kid with an active sports life, earning him a baseball scholarship to Santa Clara University.

He has half-siblings from his father's side, including Shenon, Romeo, Sheburra, and Kosheno. Shemar Moore's siblings' photos are online with noticeable physiological similarities.

Who is Shemar Moore's mother?

Marilyn Joan gave birth to the famous actor in 1970. Being the primary caregiver for young Shemar was a difficult task that she happily took on, especially after his father's sentence to the San Quentin prison.

She relocated to Denmark with Shemar for a while and later spent more time in Bahrain. They later relocated to the United States of America in 1977 and settled in California. Shemar had no real relationship with his father for most of his life. However, as an adult, he bought the man a house.

Shemar Moore and Marilyn Moore attended the world premiere of Lions Gate Films' Diary of a Mad Black Woman at ArcLight Cinerama Dome. Photo: Billy Farrell/Patrick McMullan

Marilyn Joan Wilson-Moore's cause of death

Shemar's mother was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1999, and he relocated her to Los Angeles for better medical care. Her battle with MS had its ups and downs, including hip replacement surgery and cognitive challenges.

On 8 February 2020, she passed away, and her son announced it ten days later in an emotional video posted on his verified Instagram account.

Net worth

The former teacher and business consultant was not wealthy but did honest jobs to raise her only child. However, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Shemar Moore's net worth is estimated to be $22 million. He became rich for a successful career in Hollywood and the fashion industry.

Marilyn Joan Wilson-Moore may be gone, but her most important legacy as Shemar Moore's mother lives on. As a single mother, she worked tirelessly to ensure Shemar had a wonderful life, fostering an environment of respect, love and hard work.

