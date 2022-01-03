Who is Luiza Barros? family, fishing, TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, net worth

Making money is not everyone's goal. Some people prefer to engage in activities that spark their souls and bring them fulfilment. Their passion becomes their identity, and as the world recognizes them for it, it earns them a living. Luiza Barros is one such person. Who is she?

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Who is Luiza Barros? Photo: @fishingwithluiza

Source: Instagram

Luiza Barros is a Brazilian angler known for sharing her craft on social media. She has earned a legion of fans as an angler and social media figure. She enjoys hundreds of thousands of fans on social media platforms, where she shares videos of her fishing escapades. Her lifestyle has had most fans asking, who is she, and why is she fascinated with fishing?

Luiza Barros' profile summary

Full name: Luiza Barros

Luiza Barros Gender: Female

Female Nationality: Brazilian

Brazilian Current residence: Florida, USA

Florida, USA Profession: Angler, YouTuber

Angler, YouTuber Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Captain Jimmy Nelson

Captain Jimmy Nelson TikTok account: fishingwithluiza

fishingwithluiza Instagram account: fishingwithluiza

fishingwithluiza YouTube account: Fishing with Luiza

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Luiza Barros' biography

If you go through her social media platforms, you can attest that Luiza is passionate about marine life. She shares adventurous videos of herself fishing in the most beautiful bikinis. Apart from her escapades, most of her fans have been curious to know more about her life. Her biography unpacks the unknown facts about her life.

Luiza Barros' family

Luiza was born and raised in Brazil, although she currently lives in the USA. She was raised by her grandparents alongside her sister. Her grandparents often brought her and her sister on fishing escapades. She discovered she loved fishing at a young age and has kept the fire burning since then.

Luiza Barros' husband

Who is Luiza Barros married to? Photo: @fishingwithluiza

Source: Instagram

Are Captain Jimmy and Luiza Barros a couple? Yes, she is married to Captain Jimmy Nelson. They share a passion for the seas, and he shoots most of her catches and sea trips painstakingly. Captain Jimmy Nelson is also the presenter and owner of Intense Fishing Adventures, a famous fishing television program.

Luiza Barros' fishing career

Who is Luiza Barros? Photo: @fishingwithluiza

Source: Instagram

Luiza spends much of her time exploring different coastlines worldwide, spearfishing and scuba diving. In most cases, she is in the company of her husband.

Even though she loves all forms of fishing, she prefers saltwater fishing. She is an avid fan of fishing tournaments. She has been fishing in many areas, including the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Panama, Brazil, Mexico and the Turks & Caicos.

She has carried several types of fishing, including bottom fishing, deep falling, jigging, sight fishing, large deep water yellowfin tuna and bonefish in the flats, to mention a few.

She is also interested in agriculture. Luiza's potential objective is to fish in Australia because of its rich sea species.

Luiza Barros' Instagram

She became famous when she started sharing her fishing escapades on social media platforms. Currently, her Instagram account has of a following of more than 329,000 followers.

Luiza Barros' TikTok

Barros also enjoys a significant following on TikTok. Currently, she has an audience of more than 495,000 followers.

Luiza Barros' YouTube

On YoutTube, she has a following of more than 471,000 subscribers.

Luiza Barros' net worth

Luiza has been featured on the cover of fishing magazines such as Coastal Angle, Big Game Fishing Publication, Woods & Water, Onshore Offshore and GAFF. She also writes for marine publications and outdoor companies.

Luiza Barrows is also the founder of the Coastal Protection Association. Most sources speculate that her net worth is approximately $1 million.

READ ALSO: Neels van Jaarsveld bio: partner, TV shows, movies, profile

Briefly.co.za recently published details about Neel van Jaarsveld. He is one of the notable stars in the South African entertainment industry.

Neels van Jaarsveld rose to fame after his feature in the Color of Freedom in 2007. Since then, his popularity has increased dramatically.

Source: Briefly News