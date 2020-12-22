Neels van Jaarsveld bio: partner, TV shows, movies, profile

Neels van Jaarsveld is one of the notable stars in South Africa's movie entertainment industry. His professionalism and acting prowess amaze everyone. This is a reason why many of his fans never get tired of watching him on screen. When he featured in the Color of Freedom in 2007, his role in the movie brought him to the spotlight and gave him more fortune than usual. Since then, his popularity has increased dramatically.

Jaarsveld is an actor, film director, and producer. The exceptional way he delivers his roles in movies and television shows has won him a place in many entertainment lovers' hearts. Despite his busy acting career, Neels van Jaarsveld hobbies include surfing and playing golf. He also enjoys taking a walk with his dog.

Neels van Jaarsveld profile summary

Full name: Neels van Jaarsveld

Neels van Jaarsveld Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth: 20th of June

20th of June Zodiac sign: Gemini

Gemini Place of birth: Kuils River, Cape Town , South Africa

Kuils River, Cape Town , South Africa Nationality : South African

: South African Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Mother : Lydia van Jaarsveld

: Lydia van Jaarsveld Marital status: Divorced

Divorced School : Paul Roos Gymnasium

: Paul Roos Gymnasium University : University of Stellenbosch

: University of Stellenbosch Profession : Actor, film director, producer, and philanthropist

: Actor, film director, producer, and philanthropist Net worth: $700,000

$700,000 Instagram : @neelsvanjaarsveld

: @neelsvanjaarsveld Twitter : @neelsvjaarsveld

: @neelsvjaarsveld Facebook : @neelsvanjaarsveldpage

: @neelsvanjaarsveldpage Email: neelsvanjaarsveld@gmail.com

Neels van Jaarsveld's bio

Very little is known about the early life and parents of this movie star. However, it was gathered that Neels Van's family relocated from Cape Town to Johannesburg after he was born.

Neels attended the Laerskool Auckland park and became the head boy. He also attended Paul Roos Gymnasium for a year and passed his matric at Hoerskool Linden. He went on to bag a Bachelor of Arts degree in Drama from the University of Stellenbosch.

Neels van Jaarsveld age is unknown because Neels van Jaarsveld date of birth is not available to the public. Nevertheless, on the 20th of June, 2018, he posted on his Instagram page, "Happy Birthday to Me. Thanks #fynskrif #piñatasareawesome." This gives a clue that Neels van Jaarsveld birthday is always celebrated on the 20th of June.

Neels van Jaarsveld TV shows and acting career

After Neels spent three years in the higher institution, he started working with Vleis, Rys & Aartappels, a theatre company owned by theatre director Marthinus Basson. Since then, he has taken up several guest roles in television drama series. Some of Neels van Jaarsveld series include Madam and Eve, Yizo, Yizo, SOS, and a BBC series Cave Girl.

Filmography

Moreover, he has been a main credited cast member on television series like Binnelanders, Known Gods, Hard Copy, and On the Couch. Other Neels van Jaarsveld movies and TV shows include the following:

2019 - Poppie Nongena as Mr. Stevens

as Mr. Stevens 2019 - Griekwastad as Mnr. Volsteedt

as Mnr. Volsteedt 2019 - Die Spreeus (TV series) as Knoetze

(TV series) as Knoetze 2019 - Dwaalste r (TV series) as Luan

r (TV series) as Luan 2019 - Hotel (TV series) as Neels

(TV series) as Neels 2018 - Fynskrif (Fine Print) (TV series) as Ben van Wyk

(TV series) as Ben van Wyk 2018 - Table Manners as Lloyd

as Lloyd 2018 - Siklus as Daniel

as Daniel 2017 - Waterfront (TV series) as Jan du Toit

(TV series) as Jan du Toit 2017 - Finders Keepers as Brian Bekker

as Brian Bekker 2017 - Van der Merwe as Vicar

as Vicar 2017 - Die Rebellie van Lafras Verwey as Die Agent

as Die Agent 2016 - Vir die Voëls as Ivan Humpel

as Ivan Humpel 2016 - Fluiters (TV series) as Dirk Els

(TV series) as Dirk Els 2016 - Sonskyn Beperk as Ruan Breytenbach

as Ruan Breytenbach 2015 - Bloedbroers (TV Series) as Willem Pretorius

(TV Series) as Willem Pretorius 2015 - Die Pro as Geyer

2015 as Geyer 2015 - Sweisbril (Short) as Frannie

2015 as Frannie 2015 - 'n Man Soos My Pa as Attie

2015 as Attie 2015 - Shark Killer as Biggs

as Biggs 2014 - Knysna as Dolf Roos

as Dolf Roos 2014 - Ben se Begrafnis as Ben Momberg

2014 as Ben Momberg 2014 - Pandjieswinkelstories (TV Series) as Paul Muller

2014 (TV Series) as Paul Muller 2013 - Babalas as himself

2013 as himself 2012 - Vloeksteen (TV Series) as Ludwig Swart

2012 (TV Series) as Ludwig Swart 2008 - On the Couch (TV Series) as Flippie

2008 (TV Series) as Flippie 2008 - Triomf as National Party man

2008 as National Party man 2005 - Binnelanders (TV Series) as Gideon Basson

2005 (TV Series) as Gideon Basson 2005 - The Poseidon Adventure as Dock Guard

2005 as Dock Guard 2005 - Known Gods as Morné Liebenberg

Neels van Jaarsveld's family

The star actor and producer got married to Jeanne on the 29th of April, 2017, in Witsand, South Africa. Despite his strong social media presence, Neels van Jaarsveld wedding photos are not found online. In 2019, there was a rumour that Neels van Jaarsveld wife left him, although there was no information on the reason for her leaving.

Eventually, Van Jaarsveld publicly announced their divorce on his Facebook page. On the reason for that, he said:

We have gradually grown apart but remain close friends & wish each other all the best for the future. No further comment will be given & we sincerely trust you will respect our privacy in the matter.

So, who is Neels van Jaarsveld baby? The actor does not have any child as of 2021.

Now, the actor is looking for his dream girl in the reality show, Op My Eish!. Neels van Jaarsveld's perfect partner is a girl with a kind heart and caring for others.

Recent reports show that the actor is searching for true love again and kykNET (DStv channel 144) has started helping him find a soul mate as Op my Eish, a reality show, starts soon. The 13-week show kickstarts in April 2021. In his words, he said, "Op my Eish is a new chapter in my life, an adventure and rollercoaster ride with the hope of finding love."

Net worth

One possible question that comes to an average person's mind is how much this iconic actor is worth. According to Net Worth Post, Neels van Jaarsveld net worth is estimated at $700,000. Apart from his acting, he is also an MC in public gatherings.

Facts about Neels van Jaarsveld

The actor prefers WhatsApp over phone calls. Neels likes fly-fishing. He adores his dapple Dachshund Honne Lulu. Neels loves golf and he is a golf nut. His favourite golf course is Highlands Gate in Dullstroom. Neels thrives on spending time in the outdoors and observing wild animals and plants. His perfect date includes dinner and a movie.

Neels van Jaarsveld has set himself as one of the biggest movie stars in South Africa. Although he has not found the perfect match for him maritally, he takes his career with diligence. Hopefully, through his upcoming reality show, he will find the perfect person to fit into his life and career.

