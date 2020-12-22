Neels van Jaarsveld bio: partner, TV shows, movies, profile
Neels van Jaarsveld is one of the notable stars in South Africa's movie entertainment industry. His professionalism and acting prowess amaze everyone. This is a reason why many of his fans never get tired of watching him on screen. When he featured in the Color of Freedom in 2007, his role in the movie brought him to the spotlight and gave him more fortune than usual. Since then, his popularity has increased dramatically.
Jaarsveld is an actor, film director, and producer. The exceptional way he delivers his roles in movies and television shows has won him a place in many entertainment lovers' hearts. Despite his busy acting career, Neels van Jaarsveld hobbies include surfing and playing golf. He also enjoys taking a walk with his dog.
Neels van Jaarsveld profile summary
- Full name: Neels van Jaarsveld
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 20th of June
- Zodiac sign: Gemini
- Place of birth: Kuils River, Cape Town , South Africa
- Nationality: South African
- Sexuality: Straight
- Hair colour: Brown
- Eye colour: Hazel
- Mother: Lydia van Jaarsveld
- Marital status: Divorced
- School: Paul Roos Gymnasium
- University: University of Stellenbosch
- Profession: Actor, film director, producer, and philanthropist
- Net worth: $700,000
- Instagram: @neelsvanjaarsveld
- Twitter: @neelsvjaarsveld
- Facebook: @neelsvanjaarsveldpage
- Email: neelsvanjaarsveld@gmail.com
Neels van Jaarsveld's bio
Very little is known about the early life and parents of this movie star. However, it was gathered that Neels Van's family relocated from Cape Town to Johannesburg after he was born.
Neels attended the Laerskool Auckland park and became the head boy. He also attended Paul Roos Gymnasium for a year and passed his matric at Hoerskool Linden. He went on to bag a Bachelor of Arts degree in Drama from the University of Stellenbosch.
Neels van Jaarsveld age is unknown because Neels van Jaarsveld date of birth is not available to the public. Nevertheless, on the 20th of June, 2018, he posted on his Instagram page, "Happy Birthday to Me. Thanks #fynskrif #piñatasareawesome." This gives a clue that Neels van Jaarsveld birthday is always celebrated on the 20th of June.
Neels van Jaarsveld TV shows and acting career
After Neels spent three years in the higher institution, he started working with Vleis, Rys & Aartappels, a theatre company owned by theatre director Marthinus Basson. Since then, he has taken up several guest roles in television drama series. Some of Neels van Jaarsveld series include Madam and Eve, Yizo, Yizo, SOS, and a BBC series Cave Girl.
Filmography
Moreover, he has been a main credited cast member on television series like Binnelanders, Known Gods, Hard Copy, and On the Couch. Other Neels van Jaarsveld movies and TV shows include the following:
- 2019 - Poppie Nongena as Mr. Stevens
- 2019 - Griekwastad as Mnr. Volsteedt
- 2019 - Die Spreeus (TV series) as Knoetze
- 2019 - Dwaalster (TV series) as Luan
- 2019 - Hotel (TV series) as Neels
- 2018 - Fynskrif (Fine Print) (TV series) as Ben van Wyk
- 2018 - Table Manners as Lloyd
- 2018 - Siklus as Daniel
- 2017 - Waterfront (TV series) as Jan du Toit
- 2017 - Finders Keepers as Brian Bekker
- 2017 - Van der Merwe as Vicar
- 2017 - Die Rebellie van Lafras Verwey as Die Agent
- 2016 - Vir die Voëls as Ivan Humpel
- 2016 - Fluiters (TV series) as Dirk Els
- 2016 - Sonskyn Beperk as Ruan Breytenbach
- 2015 - Bloedbroers (TV Series) as Willem Pretorius
- 2015 - Die Pro as Geyer
- 2015 - Sweisbril (Short) as Frannie
- 2015 - 'n Man Soos My Pa as Attie
- 2015 - Shark Killer as Biggs
- 2014 - Knysna as Dolf Roos
- 2014 - Ben se Begrafnis as Ben Momberg
- 2014 - Pandjieswinkelstories (TV Series) as Paul Muller
- 2013 - Babalas as himself
- 2012 - Vloeksteen (TV Series) as Ludwig Swart
- 2008 - On the Couch (TV Series) as Flippie
- 2008 - Triomf as National Party man
- 2005 - Binnelanders (TV Series) as Gideon Basson
- 2005 - The Poseidon Adventure as Dock Guard
- 2005 - Known Gods as Morné Liebenberg
Neels van Jaarsveld's family
The star actor and producer got married to Jeanne on the 29th of April, 2017, in Witsand, South Africa. Despite his strong social media presence, Neels van Jaarsveld wedding photos are not found online. In 2019, there was a rumour that Neels van Jaarsveld wife left him, although there was no information on the reason for her leaving.
Eventually, Van Jaarsveld publicly announced their divorce on his Facebook page. On the reason for that, he said:
We have gradually grown apart but remain close friends & wish each other all the best for the future. No further comment will be given & we sincerely trust you will respect our privacy in the matter.
So, who is Neels van Jaarsveld baby? The actor does not have any child as of 2021.
Now, the actor is looking for his dream girl in the reality show, Op My Eish!. Neels van Jaarsveld's perfect partner is a girl with a kind heart and caring for others.
Recent reports show that the actor is searching for true love again and kykNET (DStv channel 144) has started helping him find a soul mate as Op my Eish, a reality show, starts soon. The 13-week show kickstarts in April 2021. In his words, he said, "Op my Eish is a new chapter in my life, an adventure and rollercoaster ride with the hope of finding love."
Net worth
One possible question that comes to an average person's mind is how much this iconic actor is worth. According to Net Worth Post, Neels van Jaarsveld net worth is estimated at $700,000. Apart from his acting, he is also an MC in public gatherings.
Facts about Neels van Jaarsveld
- The actor prefers WhatsApp over phone calls.
- Neels likes fly-fishing.
- He adores his dapple Dachshund Honne Lulu.
- Neels loves golf and he is a golf nut. His favourite golf course is Highlands Gate in Dullstroom.
- Neels thrives on spending time in the outdoors and observing wild animals and plants.
- His perfect date includes dinner and a movie.
Neels van Jaarsveld has set himself as one of the biggest movie stars in South Africa. Although he has not found the perfect match for him maritally, he takes his career with diligence. Hopefully, through his upcoming reality show, he will find the perfect person to fit into his life and career.
