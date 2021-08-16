Trevor Nyakane: age, height, weight, education, position, injury, profiles

Trevor Nyakane is the centre of attention after the recently concluded British and Irish Lion tours to South Africa. He is a South African Rugby Union player and the hero that played a significant role in Springbok's win. While his achievement is worth applauding, Trevor Nyakane's biography highlights the bits and bombs about his career.

One of South Africa's best rugby players. Photo: @RugbyFifteen

Source: Facebook

Trevor Nyakane is no new name in rugby. In the past decade, he has persistently sharpened his skill in the game, hoping he will be a star like the legendary Siya Kolisi. He has had several opportunities and suffered his fair share of setbacks. However, the one thing that has been constant throughout is his zeal to do better. His biography explains the fuss about his name.

Trevor Nyakane's profile summary

Full name: Trevor Ntando Nyakane

Trevor Ntando Nyakane Trevor Nyakane's nickname: Pumba

Pumba Date of birth: 4th May 1989

4th May 1989 Age: 32

32 Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Gender: Male

Male Place of birth: Bushbuckridge, South Africa

Bushbuckridge, South Africa Father: Norman

Norman Mother: Zondi

Zondi Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Gavaza

Gavaza Children: 1

1 Height in cm: 178 cm

178 cm Height in feet: 5 ft 10 in

5 ft 10 in Weight in kgs: 121 kgs

121 kgs Weight in pounds: 267 lbs

267 lbs Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Black

Black Education: Hoërskool Ben Vorster

Hoërskool Ben Vorster Occupation: Professional rugby player and businessman

Professional rugby player and businessman Position: Prop

Prop Current team: Bulls / Blue Bulls

Bulls / Blue Bulls Instagram: trevornyakane

Trevor Nyakane's biography

2019 would have been his most glorious year in rugby. However, fate dictated otherwise, and since he was injured, he did not represent the country in the world cup. Missing out on the golden chance did not mean it was the end of the road for him. Instead, he got better and is the star of the show in the British and Irish Lion tours to South Africa in 2021.

Trevor Nyakane's age

How old is Trevor Nyakane? He was born on 4th March in 1989 in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, South Africa. He turned thirty-two years old in 2021.

Trevor Nyakane's family

The rugby star, his gorgeous wife and newborn daughter in 2019. Photo: @FIJI 7s Rugby - Fan Page.

Source: Facebook

Where is Trevor Nyakane from? He hails from Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, although he went to high school in Limpopo. His father, Norman, played representative football, and rugby star wanted to pursue a career in football when he was young. However, he changed his mind and focused on rugby when he was ten. His mother, Zondi, passed on due to cancer when the talented rugby player was fifteen years old.

Is Trevor Nyakane married?

Apart from a flourishing career in rugby, Nyakane is a family man. Trevor Nyakane's wife is called Gavaza, and they have a daughter, Skylar, born in 2019. Trevor Nyakane's wedding anniversary was in the first week of August 2021. He has been married for three years now.

Trevor Nyakane's education

Trevor attended Hoërskool Ben Vorster high school in Limpopo. He played for the team for two years. Nyakane is the first Springbok from Hoërskool Ben Vorster high school.

Trevor Nyakane's position

The talented rugby player during a match. Photo: @Blue Bulls

Source: Facebook

He began his rugby career in 2005 when he joined Limpopo Blue Bulls. He left the team in 2007, and in 2008, he joined Free State Cheetahs. Between 2011 and 2012, he played for CUT Ixias. In 2012, he got the opportunity to be part of the Free State Cheetahs team, where he made 38 match appearances and scored 10 points.

In 2011 he joined Emerging Cheetahs and made one match appearance, although he did not score any point. Later that year, he joined Griffons and made one match appearance. Between 2012 and 2014, he was a member of Cheetahs, and he made forty-two match appearances and scored fifteen match appearances.

In 2015, Nyakane got the opportunity to join the Bulls and made 78 match appearances. In 2018, he joined Blue Bulls, his current team.

Trevor Nyakane's world cup injury

In 2019, Trevor was in the 2019 Rugby World cup squad. However, he had to let go of the opportunity because he was injured during the pool stage. Therefore, Thomas du Toit replaced him.

During the opening test of the 2021 British and Irish Lion tours to South Africa, Trevor started as a tighthead prop. However, Ox Nche sustained an injury; hence, he had to replace him as a loosehead prop. Even though he had not played for Springboks in the position since 2016, Trevor Nyakane loosehead position earned Springboks several scrum penalties. Springboks eventually won the match.

Trevor Nyakane's height

How tall is Trevor Nyakane? He is 178 cm tall. His weight is significant in his position as a prop.

Trevor Nyakane's weight

He weighs 121 kgs, which is ideal for his stability. He also boasts of incredible speeds. His body physique is instrumental during scrumming.

Trevor Nyakane recently proved how much potential he has and what he can do. Apart from earning his team several scrum penalties, he showed how flexible he is.

READ ALSO: Dwaine Pretorius: age, height, wife, family, batting, records, salary, profile

Briefly.co.za published incredible details about Dwaine Pretorius. Dwaine Pretorius is a South African cricketer.

Dwaine Pretorius is one of the best cricket players in South Africa. His rise in the game is a story you might want to check out.

Source: Briefly.co.za