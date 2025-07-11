Sonia Booth is using her painful experience to educate women about love, marriage, and divorce

Booth warned women to stop envying what they see on social media without understanding the hardships behind it

Sonia and Matthew Booth's breakup made headlines in 2022 after she exposed his affair with Bongani Mthombeni, who is now his partner and business collaborator

Sonia Booth is using her experience to teach other women about love, marriage, and divorce. The businesswoman and former model recently opened up about her divorce during a candid interview with Relebongile Mabotja on Untied.

Sonia Booth opened up about her split from Matthew Booth. Image: @soniabooth and Clive Rose/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

Sonia, who admitted that she suspected her husband, former Bafana Bafana star Matthew Booth, was cheating long before the cheesecake saga, shared some pearls of wisdom for the women who look up to her.

According to TimesLIVE, Booth said she shared her story to warn other women who might find themselves in a similar situation. The most important issue she stressed was that women must beware of social media lies. She said:

"I want for them not to believe the façade of a happy and wholesome life just by observing from the outside — for them not to envy. You want the greener grass? Better have the stomach for the amount of manure it comes with."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Sonia Booth urges women to have honest conversations

The star added that social media has enabled people to create fake lifestyles, but it's important for women to have honest and real conversations and stop hiding behind smartphones.

"We need to talk about real lives and daily struggles behind our smartphones. The lives without the filters. The days when you don't have the strength to adult, where you just want to be left alone. Such honest conversations remind you to check yourself. I say: till it happens to you."

Sonia also urged women to support each other in difficult times and listen without judgment. She also said people need to stop telling other people how to behave when faced with a similar situation.

Sonia Booth urged women to help and support each other. Image: @joy_zelda

Source: Twitter

What happened between Sonia Booth and Matthew Booth?

In 2022, Sonia nearly broke the internet when she exposed her legendary husband, Matthew Booth, for cheating with Bongani Mthombeni, who was married at the time. Sonia revealed that in addition to taking trips together, Booth baked the infamous cheesecake for Bongani and Sonia, and her kids never tasted the sweet treat.

One thing led to another, and Matthew and Bongani ended up being together, and from the look of things, the couple is thriving. They have launched a business called Booth Education & Sports Africa together, and they have been spotted enjoying special events together.

Minnie Dlamini gets candid about the downside of marriage

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that after four years of marriage, Minnie Dlamini and Quinton called it quits and got divorced. This was the beginning of a bitter-sweet journey for Minnie, which was empowering but also exposed her to a whole lot of disrespect from people.

In a candid interview with Nandi Madida on The Motherhood Network podcast, Minnie Dlamini revealed that she had to dim her light to accommodate her then-husband. When they got divorced, she found herself again and had the opportunity to live her life fully.

Source: Briefly News