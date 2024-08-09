Matthew Booth and Bongani Mthombeni are now officially dating after their previous marriages ended following the infamous cheesecake drama

The couple, who met while still married to others, recently launched Booth Education & Sports Africa, a new organisation

Social media reactions were mixed, with many expressing surprise that their relationship has flourished despite the controversial start

It looks like retired football player Matthew Booth and Bongani Mthombeni's relationship has been going strong since the cheesecake drama that led to their divorces. Months after the divorces were final, the couple launched a new organisation dubbed Booth Education & Sports Africa.

Matthew Booth and Bongani Mthombeni's love shocked Mzansi. Image: @bonganimthombeni_1

Matthew Booth and Bongani Mthombeni are still going strong

Contrary to what many people thought, Matthew Booth and Bongani Mthombeni are winning despite how they met. The couple, who started dating when they were still married to their respective partners, made national news when Sonia Booth spilt the tea about their affair.

Fast forward a few months later, Booth and Mthombeni are now officially dating after parting ways with their spouses. A post shared by veteran sportscaster Robert Marawa on X showed that the pair had launched a new organisation called Booth Education & Sports Africa. The post read:

"A top-tier combination that's making a massive difference in many people's lives with the establishment of the Booth Education & Sports Africa organization. Find out what these two are baking, LIVE in Studio TONIGHT!!"

Mzansi reacts to Matthew Booth and Bongani Mthombeni's relationship

Social media users could not believe that Matthew and Bongani were officially dating after the drama associated with them. Many even admitted that they were perfect for each other.

@BlxckSwiss_ said:

"Is this the lady he cheated with or the lady he cheated on?"

@CalliePhakathi commented:

"Haibo, she really took him?"

@Collen_KM added:

"Haibo guys isn’t this the cheese caker and the cheese cakee? 😥"

@NegroNegro08 wrote:

"Is this partnership personal, professional or pleasurable?"

@Lebohang5214 said:

"Moved from one chocolate cake to another via cheesecake...legend ...Shaya la 👊🏿"

Source: Briefly News