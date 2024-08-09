Amapiano star Pabi Cooper and Focalistic made an appearance together at DJ Zinhle's event

The cosy pictures of the two at the event fueled dating rumours amongst netizens on social media

The Isiphitiphiti hitmaker Pabi Cooper shared stunning photos of them on her Instagram page

Recent pictures of Pabi Cooper and Focalistic raised suspicion. Image: @pabi_cooper

Source: Instagram

Amapiano stars Pabi Cooper and Focalistic once again erupted social media with recent pictures of them together.

Pabi and Foca fuel dating rumours with recent cosy photos

The rumour of Focalistic dating Pabi Cooper soon after he broke up with Amapiano DJ and producer DBN Gogo ignited in January last year as they started sharing questionable pictures of them.

Recently, the Isphithiphithi hitmaker shared another bundle of cosy pictures with Focalistic on her Instagram page, which fuelled the dating rumours even more. The pair were dripped in all black stunning outfits attending DJ Zinhle's event earlier.

Pabi captioned the pictures:

"20 years of an icon living @djzinhle. See you at @zeenationfest this Friday."

See the photos below:

Fans react to the cosy pictures

Many netizens speculated that the two stars were dating, and they also reacted to the picture Cooper shared. See some of the comments below:

DJ Zinhle wrote:

"Love you guys."

zeenxumalo_ said:

"Dangerous combo."

mamtee2340 responded:

"Something is fishy now between Pabi andFocalistic."

thuli.nkonyane.92 replied:

"These two are dating. They can't look this good together."

dacostalaz commented:

"The love between Foca and Pabi..."

foloto07 mentioned:

"President ya straata with the first lady."

ofentsebarbie_sa wrote:

"Patiently waiting for the day you make it official."

jedidia.scott complimented them:

"The combos are communicating."

Dbn Gogo and BU Mthembu's cosy picture surfaces

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Amapiano star DBN Gogo is reportedly dating popular actor Luthando "BU" Mthembu. The stars have reportedly been in a romantic relationship for a while but are trying to keep it under wraps.

DBN Gogo is rumoured to be dating Adulting star BU Mthembu. Also known as Fancy Face. Rumours about the two stars being in a relationship surfaced when their pictures went viral online.

Source: Briefly News