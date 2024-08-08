Influencer Twins Blue and Brown Mbombo recently stunned in a gorgeous picture together

The news and gossip page MDNews posted a picture of the twins flaunting their bald heads

Many fans and followers gushed over how beautiful the influencers looked together

Blue and Brown Mbombo stunned in a cute picture. Image: @brownmbombo, @bluembombo

Source: Instagram

South African personalities Blue and Brown Mbombo had fans gushing over their recent picture together.

Blue and Brown Mbombo flaunt their bald heads

Mzansi's top influencer twins, Blue and Brown Mbombo, made headlines on social media once again after a stunning picture of them was shared online.

The news and gossip page MDNews posted a photo of the two stars on its Twitter (X) page, showing off their bald heads after their mother's death earlier in 2024.

The picture was captioned:

"Blue Mbombo with her sister Brown Mbombo."

See the post below:

Fans gush over the twins

Shortly after the picture was posted on social media, many netizens gushed over the twins' beauty and hairstyle. See what they heard to say:

@_Hybreed_ complimented the twins:

"Double B...Blue and Brown...Bald and Beautiful."

@IamTomTsibinki joked:

"If Brown gets married to Chris Brown, she will be known as Brown Brown."

@__ThapeloM commented:

"They always dress to kill."

@sabelostorm mentioned:

"Their father is Yellow Mbombo."

@evelenxthree33 responded:

"I am sure that they have colourful personalities."

@ViruzzM replied:

"The Mbombos are beautiful maan."

@TsipaA tweeted:

"Their parents are gifted. They know how to reproduce."

@khonzam shared:

"The bald and the beautiful."

Brown Mbombo is now an actress

In a previous report from Briefly News, Skeem Saam introduced Brown Mbombo to the big screen for the first time.

The media personality landed a role in the South African hit series, and she got candid about her experience after working with the Skeem Saam cast. Brown Mbombo's fans reacted to the news, and many expressed excitement that their fave will do the most on screen.

