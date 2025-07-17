Norma Mngoma's tell-all interview on Showmax's Untied shone a light on her tumultuous marriage to former minister Malusi Gigaba

Mngoma made a few explosive revelations about her ex-husband, including his alleged similarity to US rapper P Diddy

A viewer took a snippet from the interview, exposing Norma's supposed lie during the show, and it had many people chuckling

Norma Mngoma was caught in a lie when airing her ex-husband Malusi Gigaba's dirty laundry. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Phill Magakoe

Controversial businesswoman Norma Mngoma finally got her chance to tell her side of the story in an explosive tell-all interview with Relebogile Mabotja. Mngoma was the latest guest on Untied, and she spilt the tea on her ex-husband Malusi Gigaba's dirty laundry.

Despite the former finance minister's attempt to stop the airing of the episode by approaching the courts, Mngoma was unshaken, and she laid many things bare.

Mngoma's tell-all interview on the Showmax talk show was dedicated to exposing Malusi Gigaba and their tumultuous marriage. She spoke about the supposed lies he told her and the weird attempt at covering up his tracks.

X user @54Battalion took a video of Norma trying to explain why she did not believe Malusi when he said that his phone was tapped. Mabotja then pointed out that Mngoma is in the IT industry. The viewer chuckled at this, so they captioned the video:

"When you bring your dirty laundry in public seeking sympathy, and you get this response."

Watch the hilarious video below:

Malusi compared to P Diddy

Mngoma held nothing back when doing the exposé on her ex-husband. In the episode, Mngoma said Gigaba is the South African version of disgraced US rapper Sean Diddy Combs. She said whenever he travelled, he would carry baby oil with him.

“Whenever you leave, you pack oils. You’re like Puff Daddy [P Diddy] now. Why would you pack like that? It means whenever you leave home, you are prepared for those things,” said Norma.

The former couple was married from 2014 until 2020, and they had a very dramatic breakup.

Norma Mngoma exposed her ex-husband, Malusi Gigaba, in an interview on 'Untied.' Image: Oupa Bopape

SA cracks jokes at Mngoma's slip-up

A viewer took a snippet from the interview, exposing Norma's supposed lie during the show, and it had many people chuckling.

@Ed_Sekete questioned:

"Is she really in IT? I need to go check this interview."

@Gontse102 joked:

"Intrusive thoughts (IT)."

@WaseMboLp questioned:

"I cringed at that phone-tapping line. Girl, weren't you in IT?"

@ctovakare stated:

"Someone lied or was trying to sensationalise her story."

@Ndzalie_P stated:

"IT is broad, guys."

@herbedie advised:

"When you dig a grave for your enemy, dig two."

@Sihle_Congo joked:

"Im sure she did that course at Khusela Tech."

@McFumbata said:

"Norma: our wedding cost about R6m or R7m. Relibogile: only? Oh that was a simple, modest wedding."

@2lee_Baba said:

"Beyonce said it best when she said "Always stay gracious, best revenge is your paper". This lady was supposed to have refused this tantalising opportunity, ngoba manje sesibuke, siyahleka sihleka yena."

