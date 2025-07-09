Social media buzzed as Showmax won in court against the former minister, Melusi Gigaba

This was after the former minister had an urgent bid to halt the airing of his ex-wife, Norma Gigaba's, exposé

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Showmax winning against Gigaba

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Melusi Gigaba's bid to halt Showmax's 'Untied' from airing was thrown out. Image: Jeffrey Abrahams and Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Drama never ends when it comes to former minister Melusi Gigaba and his ex-wife Norma. Recently, social media was abuzz after the verdict regarding Gigaba's urgent bid to halt the airing of Showmax's Untied episode.

News publication, News24, reported earlier that Showmax had won in court against the former minister and that Norma Mngoma's tell-all interview regarding her marriage and divorce with Gigaba will be aired on TV as planned before it was blocked.

See the post below:

Netizens react to the verdict

Shortly after it was announced that Gigaba's bid was thrown out, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions.

Here's what they had to say:

@Remiazania2 said:

"You must fear women. Most of them are unable to adhere to a clean break, to the extent of not caring about the effects of their actions on their children."

@StraatenTr commented:

"Well this is going to be worth the watch then."

@SSpinbreaker wrote:

"He should’ve known better: trying to gag your ex just guarantees everyone will watch. Free PR for Showmax, courtesy of Gigaba’s panic."

@mufudzi_ responded:

"They have been warned many times about these attention-seeking slay queens. But at the time, they think money deserves the most beautiful, bleached and BBLed trophy girl. She will finish whatever political career he was trying to rebuild."

@Simply_MissChi replied:

"@ShowmaxOnline, air it tonight please, before another case is opened."

@Keneiwe15 stated:

"We have always known that he is messy; there is really no good reputation to protect here. He must just let Norma be."

Nonku Williams' 'Untied' episode also aired on Showmax. Image: @nonku_williams

Source: Instagram

Nonku Williams opens up about her horrific relationship

As Norma Mngoma does a tell-all interview about her failed marriage with Melusi Gigaba, Nonku Williams also once opened up about an incident that left her emotionally scarred.

She detailed a traumatic experience in her relationship, where she alleges her ex chased her around their house with a gun and threatened to shoot, all because of a misplaced wallet:

"I remember running out of the house, and he went and took his gun. He chased me with the gun and he cocked it and then he asked, 'Where’s my wallet?' I know it in my heart that if I had said I don’t know one more time, he was going to pull the trigger."

She noted another incident where she forgot her ex's jacket, and was blasted with profanity:

"He would say swear words I can’t even repeat, all because I did not obey him by bringing the jacket. I was six months pregnant with his child, and all that I did was forget his jacket. He just went on and on in the car about what a disgrace I was."

Malusi Gigaba responds to Norma Mngoma's testimony

This wouldn't be the first time that Norma Mngoma has spilled the tea on Malusi Gigaba.

In 2021, Briefly News reported that Malusi Gigaba was far from pleased with Norma Mngoma's testimony before the State Capture Commission. Gigaba labelled Norma a bitter woman and accused her of lying before the State Capture Commission of Enquiry, led by the then-Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. Malusi Gigaba denied Mngoma's claims that he had meetings with the Gupta family.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News