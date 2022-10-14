The State Capture Commission has recommended that former Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba be investigated

The commission made the recommendation based on claims made by Gigaba’s estranged wife Nomachule Mngoma

The commission recommended a possible prosecution of Gigaba for charges related to corruption and racketeering

PRETORIA - The State Capture Commission has called for an investigation into former Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba following the release of the corrected version of the report.

The State Capture Commission has recommended that Malusi Gigaba be probed based on Nomachule Mngoma's testimony. Image: Sharon Seretlo

Source: Getty Images

The commission made the recommendation based on claims made by Gigaba’s estranged wife, Nomachule Mngoma, who testified was involved in the state capture. In the correct version of the report, an analysis of the evidence of both Gigaba and Mngoma provided last year were included.

According to TimesLIVE, the commission recommended a possible prosecution of the former minister for charges related to corruption and racketeering. The report suggests that Gigaba received cash to pay for his wedding, which cost R4 to R5 million and his honeymoon in Dubai.

The report also recommended investigations to determine if the Guptas gave the former minister; cash to renovate his family home in Mandeni, KwaZulu-Natal, more than R425 000 to pay off debt, watches during a Dubai trip and money to pay for children’s school fees.

Gigaba accused his ex-wife of being a pathological liar and claimed she was a bitter spouse. However, she denied the allegation.

Earlier this year, the former minister claimed that the commission attempted to “kill” him politically. According to EWN, Gigaba claimed that three years and R1 billion later, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo had found no evidence to warrant a recommendation that he be charged with corruption.

Citizens react to the commission recommendations:

@Thendo_Khae_ said:

“He’s guilty just like the rest of the corrupt comrades.”

@NdlovuOwen posted:

“This is so so so so SAD... He said no one will be prejudiced by the state CAPSHA and now this.”

@MGILIJACCC wrote:

“This must be rubbished! Zondo found no evidence of corruption, just because he was reminded to have missed recommendations tainting Gigaba he comes with this nonsense. The mandate of this communication dictated Zondo come with a conclusive finding, now he doesn’t have, works for Cyril.”

Corrected State Capture Report released: Chief Justice Raymond Zondo fixes typos and incorrect figures

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported President Cyril Ramaphosa received the amended versions of the State Capture Report on Wednesday, 12 October.

The new version contains corrections made by State Capture Commission chairperson Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

The chairperson was granted permission to make changes to the final volume of the report by the Pretoria high court last week.

