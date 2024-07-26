“Love This”: White Security Guard Sings and Dances to Zulu Song, Wows Mzansi

A white security guard uploaded a TikTok video of himself singing and dancing to a Zulu song

The young gentleman included a few cultural dance moves while he sang along to Wethu by Umafikizolo

Social media users took to the video's comment section to share their positive thoughts about the performance

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A white man in his security guard uniform impressed netizens with his Zulu performance. Images: @mehlemamba.ngidi

Source: TikTok

A security guard in Durban took a break from his work and vibed to a Zulu song, positively catching the attention of many online.

Mehlemamba Ngidi, who uses the handle @mehlemamba.ngidi on TikTok, uploaded a video of himself dancing and singing on the popular social media platform. The song of choice was Wethu by Umafikizolo.

As he sang, the young man proudly showed off some dance moves often displayed in the Zulu culture.

Watch the heartwarming video below:

White security guard wins people's hearts

Mehlemamba's viral post had many people taking to the video's comment section to express their thoughts about him singing and dancing to a Zulu tune, as it is not often one sees a white person embrace the local black culture.

@sardonicism_xo loved the young man's vibe and jokingly said to him without disclosing his location:

"Please, we have security issues here in Mzansi. Can you just come here?"

@litha916 added in the comment section:

"No one can hate you. You are so adorable."

@jb58421 showed positivity for Mehlemamba's future and told him:

"You will become rich and famous one day. We love the way you speak the language."

@charlenebarends laughed and shared with the man and the public:

"Our white Zulu. I'm dancing with you. Love this."

@joelets777 commented on the dance moves, writing:

"Smooth like butter, my boy."

White security guards speak fluent Zulu

Earlier this month, Briefly News reported about Mehlemamba and his colleague conversing in Zulu in another video he uploaded on TikTok.

The men's language skills sparked a wave of positive comments, celebrating cultural unity and the beauty of South Africa's diversity. Mehlemamba can be heard explaining that his friend could easily stand in for him or even pass as the second "Mehlemamba" if something were to ever happen to him, as he is a white guy who can speak Zulu just like him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News