A guy showed off how he created an amapiano beat based on a young lady's speech and it went viral

The gent impressed many with his beats, and the video gathered loads of views, likes and comments

People reacted to the footage as they flooded the comments section, cracking jokes while some expressed their thoughts

A young lady inspired one South African young man to create an amapiano beat, and he shared a video on TikTok.

A man showcased the Amapiano beat he created in a TikTok video. Image: @chommie_nangu_kman

Source: TikTok

Genius man creates an amapiano beat

TikTok user @chommie_nangu_kman uploaded his footage on the video platform. In the clip, a young lady is standing on the field in what appears to be a school, giving a speech.

The woman inspired the man, and he quickly created an amapiano beat using what the stunner said during her speech. @chommie_nangu_kman's clip impressed many, gathering over 78K views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

South Africans react to the video

Mzansi netizens were impressed with the young man's beats as they flocked to the comments section to the comments section to express their thoughts, saying:

@Thandiswa_Lerato said:

"Yooh .... Me thinking he was going to take the original sound then mix with a beat....but I think your version is better."

To which the gent responded by saying:

"I don't wanna get sued."

Ntombi. Blose🇿🇦 simply added:

"Nice one."

Nomzan_DoriBells wrote:

"Yho Grootman mustn't see this."

Fifi was amazed:

"This is pure talent bhuti."

Jimmy Jay Majakathata commented:

"Fire my guy, believe in yourself."

