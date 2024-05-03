A young man wowed Mzansi with his amapiano dance moves in a viral TikTok video and netizens clapped

The clip of the man busting his killer moves captured the attention of many people online, gathering many views, likes and comments

Netizens reacted to the man's video as they rushed to the comments section to gush over his dance moves

One gentleman set the internet ablaze after he showed off his killer dance moves in a video making rounds on social media.

A gentleman unveiled his impressive amapiano dance moves in a video. Image: @millerite2906

Source: TikTok

Young man wows SA with his amapiano dance moves

TikTok user @millerite2906 hopped on the video platform to showcase his dance moves. The gentleman, dressed in black, busted off some impressive moves which wowed the online community.

In the footage, he can seen dancing to Isgqoko Isgqoko by Major_Keys. The clip of the man attracted the attention of many online users as it gathered over 125K views along with thousands of likes and many comments within one day of its publication.

Watch the video of the man breaking it down on the dance floor below:

SA reacts to man's video

The gentleman's dance moves entertained many people as they flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts, while others were crushed over the young gent.

Asante GNm said:

"Hayibo marry me. l can cook and clean."

Liso Jacobs added:

"I taught you this dance, manje you’re killing it better than me?"

It's Nduu commented:

"I wants you! it’s fine I will walk to Cape Town from Durban."

User wrote:

"Yesss wena."

Thuto Mabine said:

"Bathong Channing Tatum."

Tia was impressed:

"Oh I see you, you killed it."

