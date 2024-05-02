A young lady took to social media to showcase a sociology lecture at the University of Stellenbosch whom she is crushing on

In the TikTok video, she unveiled the images of the professor, and South Africans drooled over him

Netizens reacted to the woman's video as they rushed to the comments section to gush over the educator

One hun in Mzansi has peeps going gaga over the photos that she released of a lecture at the University of Stellenbosch.

South African women crushed on Stellenbosch University sociology professor. Image: fabiosedeman9

Source: Instagram

SA ladies thirst over Stellenbosch University teacher

TikTok user @solomathley shared a clip on the video platform where she drooled over a professor at Stellenbosch University. The young lady revealed in the clip that the gentleman teaches sociology at Stellies. The woman then unveiled various images of the man, which attracted the attention of many online users.

@solomathley dubbed the young professor "Zaddy," the video became a viral hit, gathering over 53k views along with thousands of likes and comments within a few hours of its publication.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Many ladies flocked to the comments section to gush over the gentleman, with one saying:

"All of a sudden, I’m passionate about sociology."

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to the lecture's photos

Many people were left in awe of how good-looking the gentleman was as they flooded the comment section saying:

Sed said:

"I think I might just go study Sociology at Stellenbosch."

Dr. T Gabriels gushed over the teacher, saying:

"Listen I met him last year, and LORD."

Belinda cracked a joke:

"Never missed a class in first year."

QueenLusaAnne added:

"Omg. I’m going to register and re-do my law degree."

Ayanda wrote:

"I would get a PhD in Sociology dude! I’d spend hours in his office acting confused. I would offer to assist Yoh."

Woman's viral crush on handsome police officer sparks amusement in Mzansi

In a similar story, Briefly News previously reported that one lady fell in love with someone who didn't even know her name. The stunner shared the image of the hunky South African cop.

A young lady caught many online users' attention after sharing an image of a police officer.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News