Gauteng ladies did not keep quiet when the driver of a taxi they were in was driving recklessly

The ladies shared some colourful words with the taxi operator who was not pleased with the passengers

The taxi which was recorded looked unroadworthy and sounded like it was driving over the speed limit

Gauteng ladies got into an ugly argument with a presumably reckless taxi driver who was driving at an unpleasing speed with an unroadworthy taxi.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @nthavelasmall1, passengers are seen in a taxi that looked unroadworthy and sounded like it was going above the speed limit. A few ladies can be heard sharing some colourful words with the taxi driver.

The driver can also be heard telling the ladies to not use colourful words on him. He sounded angry. Some passengers wanted the driver to stop the vehicle so they could get off even though they hadn't reached their destinations.

"Yhoooo a car is a need bafe2 hawaaaa."

Gauteng ladies share colourful words with reckless taxi driver

Taxis doing the most on the roads

Taxi chronicles in Mzansi have become a thing. Many taxis are unroadworthy. One could argue say one sees a video involving taxi chronicles at least once or twice a week.

Some taxis have doors that are not operating properly while some have major mechanical problems bus despite that they are on the road working with passengers like there is nothing wrong.

Mzansi angered by overloaded taxi that squeezed 30 schoolkids

In another story, Briefly News reported about an overloaded taxi with over 30 primary school kids.

In the TikTok video uploaded by @dodorhoyi, traffic officers pulled the taxi off the road. One officer can be seen counting the school kids as they get out of the taxi. It was over 30 kids in the car that was supposed to carry 14 to 16 passengers. The person taking the video can also be heard saying that the taxi's breaks are not roadworthy which is another worrisome statement given the danger the kids were in.

