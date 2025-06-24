South Africans were not happy with how teenagers conducted themselves at the V&A Waterfront

The youngsters filled up malls around Cape Town last weekend, but one group took things a bit too far

Social media users shared their thoughts on one of the now-viral videos on TikTok and created a thread of comments

The high schoolers in Cape Town made plans to celebrate the end of exam season but they received a lot of backlash.

South Africans were not impressed by how teens conducted themselves at the V&A Waterfront. Image: @MARCO LONGARI

Source: Getty Images

South Africans pointed out that teens were mostly Coloured and were on their worst behaviour.

SA outraged by teens taking over V&A Waterfront

The V&A Waterfront is one of Cape Town’s most prestigious shopping centres. A lot of tourists and celebrities prefer to reside within the vicinity when they visit the city.

There are numerous attraction sites like Table Mountain and the harbour which always excites local and internet visitors. The nature of the area is always calm and quiet.

A group of students who wanted to celebrate the end of their exam season and finish off the second term of the year made plans to visit the shopping centre. Other visitors were outraged by the large number of teens racing in the passageway creating a chaotic scene.

Most people were so amazed that they filmed the horrific scenes and posted them online. Two girls had a fight while the rest continued to cause disruption.

South Africans were not happy with the teens’ behaviour and shamed them on numerous videos in the comments section. People worried about what the youngsters would do next since the schools aren’t even closed yet.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA reacts to teens causing chaos at V&A Waterfront

Social media users shared their thoughts in a thread of comments:

Cape Town teens invaded the V&A Waterfront last weekend. Image: @MARCO LONGARI

Source: Getty Images

@𝒲𝒾𝓁𝓁ℴ𝓌 𝓇ℴ𝓈ℯ🫧 shared:

“That girl with the skirt and the white top was fighting with a girl named Zahra Titus.”

@Anonymous pointed out:

“The Waterfront now is becoming like that Cape Flats.”

@Alijoseph said:

“Exams are over and they all failed maths lit.”

@Leigh St Clair realised:

“We can never have nice things.”

@ran 🍜 was not pleased:

“What in the ghetto?”

@Riaan Dawood highlighted:

“Kids messing with their future at a high level. Parents and authority step up. This is not a good rep for Cape Town and SA.”

@Number_37😎 was disappointed:

“Adults are fighting for a better life and a peaceful world meanwhile our children are moving in a different direction.”

@Juanita commented:

“The Waterfront like Town Centre. I’m so glad I don't do Waterfront anymore, now it has become bad.”

