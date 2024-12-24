A South African woman warmed many hearts when she achieved one of her wildest dreams at a young age

Mzansi gushed about the lady’s hard work and dedication to reach her goal of one day becoming a teacher at her former school

The country’s education system is currently under immense pressure since the budget cuts threatened teachers’ jobs

A lady who did well academically was significantly inspired by her high school teacher, who fueled her ambitions.

The hun developed a love for education and worked hard to become a qualified educator at her former school.

Lady becomes favourite teacher’s colleague, SA proud

A 26-year-old lady hopped on one of South Africa’s biggest 2024 TikTok trends and motivated her internet friends. The young woman looked up to her kind high school teacher, who inspired her to become an educator.

She excelled in academics and, when she graduated from high school, had the same dream of becoming a teacher. Today, she teaches at her former school and is mentored by her favourite teacher.

South Africa’s education under pressure after budget cuts

This year’s budget cuts crushed many dreams of future educators. The Western Cape is one of the provinces most likely to experience a significant decline in teaching posts in 2025.

A recent report by The Citizen stated that the Western Cape provincial minister of education, David Maynier, announced that some permanent teachers will be asked to move to other schools where there are suitable vacancies. The Western Cape implemented a drastic R2.5 billion budget cut, including on administration, curriculum and infrastructure and still faces an R3.8 billion budget shortfall over the next three years.

SA applauds lady becoming former teacher’s colleague

Social media users were in awe of a young woman’s successful journey to becoming an educator:

@Base_line wrote:

“This one takes the cup; we can close the challenge.”

@Qdos highlighted:

“This is the first one with a happy ending.”

@SandyKay❤️‍🔥 shared:

“You’ll forever be my inspiration, Thuli.”

@karaboangelique22 commented:

“This is so beautiful, please.”

