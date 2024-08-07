Matamela Ramaphosa Secondary School recognised an excellent woman’s work by appointing her as the youngest Departmental Head for Maths

The 27-year-old is also a master’s candidate, which makes her new role fitting and more inspiring to those looking up to her

Mzansi could not be more proud of the young woman who’s simultaneously securing major bags at her age

An educator at Matamela Ramaphosa Secondary School was appointed to the prestigious role of Departmental Head for Maths.

A 27-year-old was appointed as Head for Maths at Matamela Ramaphosa School Secondary School. Image: @deronfavourbaloyi

The 27-year-old lady is also a master’s candidate who motivated Mzansi with her new position.

Ramaphosa Secondary awards exceptional educator

The South African youth keep proving that the glass ceiling does not exist as they accomplish greater goals than what was said to be the standard. The youngsters excel in their desired careers, whether music, dance, acting, teaching, or more.

Young people have outstanding role models like Tyla and Uncle Waffles, who took the South African sound to greater heights. A 27-year-old master’s candidate also inspired Mzansi when news of her new role at Matamela Ramaphosa Secondary School broke.

The young intellect is the new Departmental Head for Maths at the school. Her sweet colleague was overjoyed by the exhilarating news and filmed her while accepting her new role.

They posted the clip on TikTok, announcing the good news.

Mzansi reacts to young woman’s new prestigious position

TikTokkers were overjoyed by the exciting news of the youngster’s new position at the school and shared kind messages in the comments:

@Dave_RSA showered the youngster with love:

"Congratulations Girl, I was Regional Head leading 2 provinces at the age of 27. Go make us millennials proud - there is power in young leaders."

@Mmane felt motivated:

"Motivation I need in my life. I am busy with masters applications. Congratulations my dhiye."

@PalediG63 trusted the woman to deliver great results:

"As long as the person is capable of bringing change, let them be promoted. congratulations mam."

