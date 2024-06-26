It is not every day that you hear of a young black female becoming a pilot in South Africa

A young lady shared the great news of becoming one of the few female pilots in the world

The Mzansi lady shared the exciting news on her Instagram, where many flocked to her comments section to congratulate her, including South Africa’s renowned celebrities

A young South African lady stunned the country by sharing her most proudest moment on her Instagram.

Londiwe Mahlangu took to Instagram to announce that she is now the country’s newest pilot.

South African youth doing big

The years of gender roles and gender stereotypes are over. They are left to rot like an unwanted loaf of bread.

Mzansi’s youth are no longer scared by the saying, “Climb higher, fall harder”. Not even the sky is the limit when it comes to such brilliant minds.

A young Mzansi lady, Londiwe Mahlangu, shared the great news of becoming one of South Africa’s few female pilots. The lady took her Instagram to share her exciting victory.

Mahlangu is rewriting old stereotypic norms and taking over the aviation industry by storm with her talents, charisma and admirable strength to be a part of such an industry.

The lady captioned her post:

“The sky is no longer the limit, it is now home.”

Watch the post below:

Becoming a pilot

With her daring attitude, Mahlangu's announcement of becoming South Africa's newest pilot caused a chain reaction of goosebumps on the Internet. Her determination to enter the aviation industry has inspired many.

She is inspiring women, young children, aspiring pilots and anyone who seeks to question and challenge societal norms in her new role. The internet rushed to fill her comments section with kind words:

@yvonne_chakachaka was proud of the Queen:

"God is good. Yes black child your, mind is powerful. Jewel of Africa."

@abdul_khoza said:

"CONGRATULATIONS."

Women taking over aviation industry

