A young South African woman achieved a major milestone by acing her first solo flight of an aircraft

The student pilot shared a video capturing the celebrations and uploaded it to her TikTok account

Many people expressed their pride and congratulated the woman on her huge accomplishment

A pilot took part in an aviation tradition after her first solo flight. Image: @pilotzintle

A student pilot in Cape Town shared her triumphant moment with the world through a TikTok video.

Woman becomes a qualified pilot

She celebrated her first solo flight, marking the milestone in her journey to becoming a pilot.

In the video on the TikTok account @pilotzintle, viewers saw the aviation tradition. The instructor ceremoniously poured water on the new pilot, symbolising her successful flight.

Pilot's video goes TikTok viral

The joy and excitement captured in the clip resonated with netizens and sparked admiration and applause. The heartwarming clip garnered a staggering 1.3 million views and counting.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi celebrates woman's success

Mzansi people flocked to the comments section to congratulate the young pilot.

From heartfelt messages to celebratory emojis, the overwhelming support amplified her achievement.

See some comments below:

@glendantshala said:

"That's graduation for those who don't know. I love you. Fly like an eagle."

@SylvannaM wrote:

"Everytime I see another women winning my heart skips a beat. I'm inspired. Congratulations beautiful. ❤️❤️"

@MHMCN0711 asked:

"So you guys are telling me ukuthi this is how pilots graduate?"

@snozizwe posted:

"I don't know why I felt so excited on your behalf."

@467453905 shared:

"Congratulations baby girl, my son is coming there as well."

@Doctor.Mboyi stated:

"I'm very happy for you dear sis, make us proud. When you people have time please explain why are they baptised."

@Sipokazi noted:

"Congratulations child. This is to many safe flying hours!"

@KhumoSetshedi added:

"Congratulations and fly high and higher sweetie."

