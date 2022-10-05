A young South African man who is a qualified private pilot shared his story and passion for aviation

Tshepiso Lobeko fell in love with the idea of flying a plane at a young age and saw his dream through

Today he boasts over 100 hours of flight time and is also one of South Africa’s youngest bus drivers for short and long distance

One young gent has made Mzansi proud by keeping his head in the clouds – in a good way.

With over 100 hours of flight time, Tshepiso Lobeko is a qualified private pilot rated on the SR20 and Tecnam Echo soon to get his commercial pilot license.

Tshepiso Lobeko is going for his dreams and the sky is the limit. Image: Tshepiso Lobeko/Supplied

He admits that he was always drawn to airplanes growing up and was always keen on the idea of getting to fly one, one day.

The 25-year-old told Briefly News that he experienced a few ups and downs in his aviation journey, especially during grade 9 when he was trying to figure out which subjects to should follow since he was an aspiring pilot.

“My very first flight was when I flew to Kenya with the Airbus A320 for SAA. When I started as a student pilot I couldn't imagine what the job of a pilot would be like. Getting behind the controls of such a machine was an amazing feeling.

“Flying is both fun and dangerous. We also face challenges like wind and have to adapt to different climates in a short time. It's not always easy but the passion and prayer keep you going,” said Tshepiso who is also one of the youngest bus drivers in South Africa.

Social media users expressed their pride in the young man’s achievements and bright future ahead online.

Tiny Mnguni commented:

“Well done young man.”

“Dee Makhoba Manzini replied:

“Tjo izintanga zethu madoda.”

Siviwe Tshemese said:

“Congrats boy, you did very well.”

Angela Dede Asare replied:

“Way to go young man! Well done!!”

