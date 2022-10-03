A video of a talented man singing Elvis songs at a robot in Midrand in Gauteng has gone viral on social media

Someone posted it to the widely followed Facebook group #ImStaying, showing the incredible entertainer

Many SA citizens flocked to the comment section to praise the man for his singing and show love to Mzansi

Mzansi is filled with untapped talent, there is no doubt about that. One man singing Elvis Presley songs at a robot in Midrand in Gauteng has caught a lot of attention.

A performer singing Elvis songs at a robot in Midrand has become a social media sensation. Image: Facebook / Shireen Ebrahim

Source: Facebook

While SA is filled with many crippling issues, we do have a lot to be grateful for… like free entertainment in peak hour traffic.

Facebook user Shireen Ebrahim shared a clip of a man singing Elvis songs at a robot to the widely followed page #ImStaying. One man performs while another two or three run around collecting tips.

We have to give it to them, it is a smart idea.

“Never a dull moment in our country #ilovesouthafrica #ImStaying #proudlysouthafrican”

Mzansi citizens have a good laugh at the proudly SAness of the clip

There is no denying that SA people are full of life and are always down for a laugh. Seeing this performer reminded many people how blessed we are with our friendly nation.

Take a look at some of the comments:

Pat Padayachee said:

“Never a dull moment at the robotsSata Afrika”

Heather Cohen Bemister said:

“So very talented. That kind of talent needs to be recognised by the right people - he needs a gig!!!!”

Linda Lewis said:

“Have seen it very good... hope u well... went and payed Flame Lilly a visit on Monday... got some thinking to do.... xx”

Wendy Maxesibe Saleni said:

“Love it! ❤️ and the other two what's their roles dancing ”

Motshidisi Makgothi said:

“Yassss never a dull moment in Satafrika.”

Nicole De Jong said:

“I really hope someone in the industry sees this ”

Source: Briefly News