A man had his wedding and made sure he had an unforgettable entrance that caught the internet's attention

The enthusiastic groom walked down the aisle to legendary wrestler The Undertaker's widely loved theme song

The video received a lot of attention from online users who were cracking up over the hilarious display

One man had the internet in stitches after coming to his wedding in a unique way. The gent entered the venue while The Undertaker's theme song blasted through the speakers.

A man played The Undertaker's theme song for his wedding entrance. Image: Getty Images/Amer Hilabi /Twitter/@kulanicool

Source: UGC

Online users could not stop raving over how hilarious the video was. Many commented that they would love to do something similar for their weddings.

Man comes to wedding playing WWE wrestler's song

A Twitter video posted by @kulanicoool shows a man walking into his wedding event with The Undertaker's theme song playing. The full video shows his full parade down the aisle with the wrestler's theme song playing much to the wedding guests' surprise.

People love seeing wedding shenanigans and the comments expressed how amused they were. Many people added it to the joke as the video circulated.

@solaissteezy commented:

"Nah he wins."

@Ryderkinglee commented:

"Wedding entrance set."

@1Shaun_M commented:

"Can’t tell me South Africa isn’t the funniest country in the world."

@amo_rml commented:

"This or no wedding."

@PelwaMulenga commented:

"How I want to enter at my wedding."

@gwynethpaItho commented:

"Everyday y'all wake up and prove that this country isn't a real place."

@Gastro_o commented:

"I'd stand up and go home."

@Bigman_Z_ commented:

"Man’s been watching wrestling too much."

@AfrikaMzulu commented:

"If my girl doesn't agree to this when we get married, I will cancel the wedding deep down I want this."

@IamKylieWylie commented:

"I have questions about the kettle."

Source: Briefly News