A young lady who got pregnant just a few weeks before having a church wedding is confused and considering a termination

The lady is scared that when the church's council finds out, she and her lover, who is a church worker, may not have a wedding anymore

Many people who reacted to the lady's story advised her against terminating the pregnancy, telling her to leave the church instead

A lady with the Twitter handle @Blessing_Andrew has gone online to narrate how her friend, who is billed to marry in December, found out she is pregnant.

The problem is that she is planning for a church wedding, and it would be an issue for a bride to be pregnant before the day.

Lady pregnant before the church wedding

The lady said that the intending bride has been thinking of aborting the pregnancy as it will become a problem if the church finds out.

To show how complex the whole situation is, she revealed that the lady's fiance is also a youth leader in the said church.

See her post below:

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

@DIKAOLIVER said:

"Tell your friend that the bible supports the two getting married if they have misbehaved towards each other. Don't mind over pious Ministers. The goal is to get married."

@Winifunds said:

"A month pregnancy is not always obvious, so why not keep it."

said:

"They should go ahead and get disciplined by the church, then get married, dont cover up a sin with another sin, which is murder."

@pharm_Fab said:

"I have heard about this nonsense that Africans do but well thank God I live in a civilized world now."

@am_cheesom said:

"She mustn't do church wedding. Trad and court wedding is ok. People will talk and forget but the guilt of removing the baby will always be there."

@oba_jero said:

"Leave that church and find another one. Christ lives in us not in any building or doctrine."

@DigitalMom29 said:

"She should just tell her pastor about it. Aborting at this point just to wear a white gown for me is not worth it. The only thing is she may not wear white and a veil."

